Two men arrested after €220,000 drug seizure

Gardaí from Blanchardstown searched a premises in the Mountview area of Dublin 15 shortly after 4pm on Friday, February 4, 2022 as part of ongoing investigations into the local sale and distribution of controlled drugs.
In the course of the search cocaine and tablets with an estimated street value of €220,000 were recovered (analysis pending).
Two males were arrested and taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station. Both are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996.
They can be held for up to 7 days.
The upgrade of the N24 road between Cahir (above) and Waterford has been delayed, much to the annoyance of local politicians
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.