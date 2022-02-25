Five men jailed for their roles in violent slash-hook attack

Five men have received prison sentences for their part in a slash-hook attack carried out on a man in front of his young daughter.

Martin Collins (39) received cuts to his scalp and shoulder and his upper arm bone was fractured in the attack which took place after his car was rammed at the Hartstown Road, Hartstown, Dublin on February 7, 2015.

The victim's young child was seated in the back of the car and the gang of men began attacking the car with weapons, including a slash-hook and a hatchet.

Mr Collins managed to drive away but some of his assailants pursued him and his car ended up crashing on to the footpath. They then attacked him with the slash-hook and hatchet.

Brendan Donavan (30) of Brackenwood Drive, Balbriggan, Dublin, Eddie McDonagh (32) of Hampton Green, Balbriggan, James McDonagh (28) formerly of Bath Road, Balbriggan, Michael McDonagh (36) of Chapel Gate, Balbriggan and James Whelan (30) of Hampton Woods, Balbriggan, all pleaded guilty to affray on February 7, 2015.

The guilty pleas were entered last October after their trial had begun at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, sitting at Croke Park.

At a sentence hearing on Friday morning Judge Elma Sheahan said this was a violent incident where the victim understandably experienced “real and tremendous fear” for his safety.

The judge said the aggravating factors were the seriousness of the offending and the fact that there was a child present at the time.

She said the fact that some of the defendants have previous convictions for violence was also a factor she was taking into consideration.

Judge Sheahan said that all the men were part of the incident though varying roles were played by each of them. She said the roles taken by Donovan, Eddie McDonagh and Michael McDonagh were more significant.

She said no explanation or reasoning was ever provided for the attacks.

The judge noted the mitigating factors were each defendant's guilty plea, their expressions of remorse and the offer of compensation to the victim, even though this was not accepted by the victim.

She said she was also taking into consideration in the case of some of the men were supporting a young family. She noted that Eddie and Michael McDonagh are caring for their elderly parents.

Sentencing Michael and Eddie McDonagh and on Brendan Donovan, she suspended the final six months of a three year prison term.

She imposed an 18 month year prison term with the final eight months suspended on James McDonagh. She also imposed a consecutive sentence of 12 months with six suspended for a separate offence for production of a metal baseball during a dispute.

James McDonagh was on bail for the Hartstown attack when he raised the bat in a threatening manner at two gardaí. John Berry BL, defending, told the court he had been on an alcohol and drug bender and blacked out.

Dealing finally with Whelan, Judge Sheahan suspended the final ten months of an 18 month sentence. She ordered that all the defendants must keep the peace and be of good behaviour for the period of suspension.

The court heard there are others still to come before the courts in relation to the attack.

Additional evidence

Maurice Coffey SC, defending Brendan Donovan, told the court that during the trial Mr Collins and his brothers gave evidence about the extent of the damage to his car that was contradicted by photographic evidence.

The court that that the victim described eight people armed with slash-hooks, golf clubs, baseball bats and screwdrivers. John Berry BL, defending James McDonagh, said that “thankfully photos had been taken” and they showed injuries inconsistent with the victim's narrative.

The court heard that Brendan Donovan's previous convictions are all under the road traffic act.

Eddie McDonagh's previous convictions include public order offences, road traffic offences, and theft. He has a drugs related offence linked to a court in Cavan from 2013.

James McDonagh's has a conviction from Cavan Circuit Criminal Court for assault in 2016. He also has convictions under the Public Order Act and the Road Traffic Acts.

Michael McDonagh's 64 previous include road traffic offences, theft, assault, offences under the Copyright Act and convictions for assault in Trim, Co Meath.

James Whelan's previous include possession of drugs, theft, and public order offences. He has a previous conviction for violent disorder from Cavan Circuit court on June 4, 2014.