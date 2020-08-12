Judge not impressed with man who urinated in Clonmel garda station cell

Judge Patricia Harney told a defendant who urinated in a cell at Clonmel Garda Station that she was not ‘one bit impressed’ by his behaviour.

Stephen O’Donoghue, 18 Barnora Crescent, Cahir pleaded guilty at a sitting of the District Court to criminal damage on June 16 at Clonmel Garda Station and to a public order charge.

Sgt Carol O’ Leary said the defendant urinated on the cell door in the station.

Eamonn Hayes, solicitor said his client would pay for the damage but was not working at the moment.

He said his client was intoxicated when arrested and wanted to pay the compensation for the damage.

DIM VIEW

Judge Harney said she takes a very dim view of people who do not pay compensation.

“I am not one bit impressed by his appalling carry on. The money has to be gathered,” insisted Judge Harney. She adjourned the matter to October 20.

Judge Harney told the defendant that she would give serious consideration to a prison sentence if the compensation was not paid at that stage.

