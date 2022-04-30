Templemore Golf Club - congratulations to the Templemore Fred Daly U18 Team

Fred Daly U18 Trophy

Congratulations to the Templemore Fred Daly U18 Team. Daniel Joyce, Ned Delaney, Eoin Kelly, Ned Walsh and Tom Duggan. They put up a proud performance for the club and deserve congratulations. It was a very close contest with Dundrum snatching the victory in a 3-2 win. A special appreciation also from the club to the Team Manager Pat O’Connell. A special word of thanks to Sinead and Arthur Kelly and Michael Delaney for their support and encouragement. Complements to Dundrum in their victory and we wish their team all the success in the tournament.



The Great Fred Daly

Fred Daly was attached to Balmoral for over 45 years and must go down as being a star if not a superstar of British and Irish golf in his day. Fred was known and loved the world over for his ready wit and charm and for holding the distinction of being the first Irishman to win the Open in 1947 at the age of 36.

Fred achieved much in his career despite the fact that the bulk of his prime coincided with the Second World War. His Open win aside, many would be proud to have his record over the next four years; second as the defending champion to Henry Cotton in 1948, tied for second in 1950, fourth in 1951 and third in 1952.



Competition Results

23rd. and 24th. April 14 Hole Stableford Winner Pat O’Connell 34 points.



Spring League

A very successful spring League which concluded Sunday 24th. April. The winners were; League One. Winners Team 13 with 340 Points. Tom McGrath, Sean Lee, Bernie O’Rourke, David Coleman. Runners-Up Team 19 with 335 Points. Padraig Moloney, Pat Dunne, Pat O’Connell, Martin Bohan. League Two. Winners Team 03 with 324 Points, Declan Kennedy, John Hassett, Pat Looby, Peter Slattery, Runners-Up Team 05 with 322 Points. Cathal Leahy, Ambrose Purcell, Dessie Hennessy, Les Mason



Best Aggregate

League One. Mick Carey – 142 Points. League Two. John Hassett 132 Points. The committee and Competition Secretary Sean Lee extends a great appreciation to all who competed and especially to Les Mason for his weekly report on the results



Golf is for Everyone

Unfortunately, due to the continuous inclement weather resulting in intermitting closures of the course it was not possible to continue with competitions. As soon as possible all competitions will be back to normal.



“Golf is a game for everyone - for enjoyment, for health, for life”, is the Vision of the Strategic Plan, with five focus areas set out throughout the Strategy. The 2022 Golf Ireland schedule will see increased opportunities for men, women, boys and girls to compete together in National Championships.



Membership Fees

Gent/Lady. €300. Husband & Wife/Partners. €450. O.A.P. Husband & Wife/Partners. €350. Family (Children under 15yrs.) €500. Country Member. €200. Beginner (Lady/Gent). €200. Husband & Wife/Partners Beginners. €350. Student 3rd Level & Garda Student. €100. Juvenile (Under 18yrs). €50. OAP & Clergy. €250. Distance (Outside 50K) Lady & Gent. €150. Green Fee. (No Reduced Fee for 9 holes). €15. Visit the club web site for on-line payment or contact any committee member.

50/50 Draw

24th.April. Winner Patricia Ryan €120.



REMINDER; 50/50 Draw is also available online for anyone who cannot make it to the Club.

Seniors Results

21st April. We had a small crew out this morning due to trip to Doonbeg on wed.. 1st. 50 pts. on a count back Seamie Cahill, Sean Cashman, Phil Ryan, Kevin Bresnan. 2nd. 50 pts. Paddy Bourke, John Kirwan, Colm Dooley, Philly Bourke. ,3rd. 48 pts. Joe O Connor, Pat O Connell, Joe Hennessy.

Future Competition Dates



Seniors. Every Thursday 9am Advance Notice; The course will be closed to members on Friday 3rd. and Saturday 4th. June of the bank holiday weekend. JK Bracken's GAA club have booked their Golf Classic for these dates. Members 18hole competition will be on the Sunday 5th. and bank holiday Monday 6th June. Thanks for your support. Club Committee