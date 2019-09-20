Tipperary mansion on the market for €2.2 million

A County Tipperary house is on the market for €2,200,000.

Ballybrada House is situated on 100 acres in the charming Ballybrada estate, Cahir. The estate includes an imposing period house with self-contained staff/guest wing.

According to Daft.ie, The property is set within delightful and colourful grounds together with courtyard, fine woodland and top-quality grazing land bordered by and with fishing rights over the River Suir.

The accommodation at Ballybrada is a wonderful example of comfortable period living. The Victorian charm is conveyed by many of the original features which are still present throughout the property.

The appealing and welcoming accommodation includes four well-proportioned reception rooms with open fireplaces, large bay windows, and a modern kitchen/breakfast room with views over the gardens and surrounding countryside.

On the first floor there are five bedrooms, two with separate dressing rooms and two bathrooms. The wing of the property is in use as a self-contained guest/staff apartment over two floors, which contain a living room, kitchen with stores, three bedrooms, and a bathroom. There is a small basement with wine cellar and storage rooms.

More information on Daft.ie.