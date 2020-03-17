Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, March 17, 2020

The late Patrick (Pat) Looby

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Looby, St.Patrick's Terrace, Clonmel. Suddenly at his residence. Patrick (Pat), son of the late Eddie and Madge Looby, sadly missed by his loving family, partner Mary, brother David, sisters Madeleine and Barbara, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family neighbours and his many friends.Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 5 o'clock with evening prayers at 6 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning to The Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy for private cremation.Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement with Pat's family, we encourage no hand shaking or use of condolence book. We suggest using the online condolences page below as an option to offer your sympathies.Thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this time.

The late Patrica (Pat) Normile

The death has occurred of Patrica (Pat) Normile, (nee O’Connor) Marlfield, Clonmel, 15th March 2020. peacefully in the loving care of Melview Nursing Home. (Wife of the late Alan Normile and mother of the late Alan Junior). Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Sandra, Wendy and Elaine, sons Tim and Mark, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother Tim, sister Laura, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement of family, we encourage no hand shaking or use of condolence book. We suggest using the online condolence page as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your understanding. Private funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown, at 11am with burial immediately after in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Michael Clancy

The death has occurred of Michael Clancy, Faugheen, Carrick on Suir, Co Tipperary, 15th March 2020 peacefully at Strathmore Nursing Home, Callan Co Kilkenny after a long illness. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, daughter Laura, sons Karl, Eoin and Kyle, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement with family, Private family funeral service will take place. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your understanding. A memorial service will take place at a later date.

The late Margaret Clarke

The death has occurred of Margaret Clarke, New Road, Portlaoise and late of Ballycommon, Co. Tipperary, 15th March 2020. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Margaret, beloved wife of Gerry Kerry and adored mother of Natasha and Lee. Deeply regretted by her loving parents Peggy and Joney, brothers John and Joseph, sisters Kathleen and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, brotherss-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at her sister Kathleen Clarke's residence (Eircode E45 V585) at Monsea, Ballycommon, from 5pm until 7pm on Tuedsay evening. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday in St Mary's Church, Carrig, followed by interment in Monsea Graveyard. We wish to advise people attending funeral to follow HSE Guidelines regarding Covid-19.

The late Ann Corridan

The death has occurred of Ann Corridan (née Shanahan), formerly McNamara, Keel, Ballyheigue, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly of Ballinahow, Thurles, Co. Tipperary on the 13th March 2020 peacefully in the presence of her loving family and in the tender care of the staff at University Hospital Kerry. Reposing at her home in Keel, Ballyheigue on Wednesday 18th March from 3pm-8pm. Ann's family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation of Covid-19, we would please ask for the safety of her family and others to refrain from shaking hands. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday 19th March in St. Mary's Church Ballyheigue at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballyheigue. Due to the Covid-19 virus Family and close relatives will only attend the funeral mass. A service of remembrance for Ann will take place at a later date. Predeceased by her father Jim and mother Sarah. Sadly missed by her beloved husband Lar, Loving children Sarah and Rory, sisters Noreen Manton and Carmel McCormack, mother in law Eileen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces and many friends. House strictly private on Thursday morning. Family flowers only, donations if desired to ICU, University Hospital Kerry (UHK)

The late Michael (Gillie) Gilman

The death has occurred of Michael (Gillie) Gilman, who died 15 March, 2020. Late of Upper Friary Heights, Carrick Beg, Carrick-on-Suir. Arriving for Private funeral Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday, 18 March 2020, in St Molleran's Church, Carrick Beg, Carrick-on-Suir, followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

The late Ann Gratton

The death has occurred of Ann Gratton (née Spearman), Knockalton and late of the Turnpike, Nenagh, Co.Tipperary. Peacefully following an illness. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Ray and daughter Frances. Deeply regretted by her loving family Paul & his wife Bernie, Louise and her partner Matt and Roger. Grandchildren Adam, Zoey, Jorja and Ryan. Sister-in-law Joan. Nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her son Paul and Bernie's home, Knockalton (E45 RX99) this Tuesday from 4 O'C TO 6 O'C. Remains arriving to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 10 o'c. Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery. Please note that in an effort to follow best practice in line with H.S.E. guidelines for Covid-19, with the support and agreement of Ann's family the reposing at the house and at her Funeral Mass will be for family, neighbours and close friends only. Funeral Mass can be viewed via live webcam on nenaghparish.com on Radio at 106.2 fm. Thank you for your consideration and cooperation at this difficult time.

The late Catherine Meehan

The death has occurred of Catherine Meehan (née Macklin), Ballyryan, Solohead, Tipperary Town, March 15th, 2020. Catherine, predeceased by her husband John. Peacefully, at home following a long and brave battle against Myeloma, a wonderful mother to Mary Kate, Angela, Julie Anne, Nicola, Deborah, John Paul and Lucy. Cathy will be remembered by her children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters-in-law nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, extended family and her dear friends. Reposal and Funeral Private. The family would like to have been able to mourn Catherine's death and celebrate her life with her friends and community. Unfortunately this is not possible at the moment. We will hold a memorial service at a later date.

The late Edmond (Ned) Mullally

The death has occurred of Edmond (Ned) Mullally, Ballyrichard, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, suddenly, at his residence, Sunday 15th March 2020. Edmond (Ned), deeply regretted by his loving partner Margaret, daughters Kathleen and Bernie, sons John and Eugene, nephews Peter and Michael nieces Rosemarie and Kay, grandchildren Anthony, Eoin, Mark, Rachel, Emma, Evan, Gavin, Páraic, Daíre and Maddison, sons-in-law Tommy and Shane, daughters-in-law Helen and Sandra, dear friends Betty and Eileen. Requiem Mass on Wednesday March 18th in The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Drangan, at 11am, followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Drangan. Due to Covid-19, a private funeral will take place for very close friends and immediate family, due to government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, or feel unable to do so, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book online or send on condolences by traditional manner.