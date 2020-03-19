Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, March 19, 2020

The late James Devereux

The death has occurred of James Devereux, Knocktopher, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Gormanstown, Ardfinnan, Co. Tipperary. Former Principal of Scoil Aireagail, Ballyhale. Peacefully at his home on Tuesday 17th March 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Ellen and dear father of Helena, John, Theresa, Ann, Edmond and James, brother of the late Patrick (Cahir). He will be greatly missed by sister-in-law Bridie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, his loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Due to HSE and Covid-19 guidelines, and with the support of James’s family, his funeral shall be private. Please use the online condolence page as an option to offer your sympathies. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

The late Catherine (Kitty) Dunne

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Dunne (née Gavin), Romford, U.K. and formerly Killough, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Kitty, dearly loved wife of Noel. Predeceased by her brothers Michael and Jim, sister Breda. Deeply regretted by her husband Noel, sons Billy and Noel, daughters Michelle, Sarah and Leighann, grandchildren, brothers Billy and Jackie, sisters Mary and Anna, daughters in law, sons in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces and many friends.

In accordance with current guidelines on public gatherings, the funeral will take place privately for family and close friends.

The late Michael (Mikey) Moore

The death has occurred of Michael (Mikey) Moore, Rosemount and formerly NewHill, Two Mile Borris, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, after an illness bravely borne. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Limerick Regional Hospital. Predeceased by his father Neddy, mother Nellie and brother Denis. Deeply regretted by his children Kayleigh, Kyle and Melissa, partner Valentina, sister Eileen, brothers John, Eddie and twin Thomas, brother in law Jimmy, sisters in law Anne, Pattie and Sharon, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. YNWA

In accordance with current guidelines on public gatherings, the funeral will take place privately for family and friends.

The late David O'Donnell

The death has occurred of David O'Donnell, Coleman, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, March 17th, 2020, David, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Willowbrook Nursing Home, Mockler's Hill, Fethard; pre deceased by his wife Sheila and grandson Adam, deeply regretted by his daughter Marie Weston, his sons Pat, Sean, Declan and Bryan, his brother John, son in law Paul, daughters in law Margaret, Sue-Anne, Hilda and Laura, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Due to the HSE and Covid 19 guidelines, the Funeral will be private. David's Mass will be broadcast online from the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Friday at 11am. You may watch the service on www.parishchurch.net. An online condolence book is available. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Fethard, after Mass.

The late Richard White

The death has occurred of Richard White, late of William Street, Nenagh, and Birkenhead, England, on Friday March 6th 2020, after a brief illness. Richard is predeceased by his parents John and Peg, his sisters Joan and Nellie and his brothers James, Jack, Liam and Danny. Richard is survived by his brothers Tony, Joseph and Michael and his sisters Peggy, Noreen, Mary and Ann, nieces, nephews and friends. Also remembering his friend Sylvia, her daughter Andrea and their family and his many friends in The Cavendish Bar, Birkenhead. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh, this Friday from 6pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. Mary of the Rosary Church at 10am, followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Please note that in an effort to follow best practise in line with H.S.E. Guidelines for Covid-19, with the approval of Richard's family, the reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home and the Funeral Mass will be for family, close friends and neighbours only. We suggest using the online condolences page as an option to offer condolences. Please join the family in prayers during the Funeral Mass either on Radio 106.2 or on the Nenagh Parish webcam.