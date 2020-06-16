Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, June 16, 2020

The late Margaret (Peg) Curtin

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Curtin. Formerly Listowel, Co.Kerry and late of Clonmel. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Melview Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her nephew and niece, the Joy family and her large circle of friends and colleagues. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place this Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock in SS Peter & Paul's Church, Clonmel followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church Livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul No flowers by request, donations to South Tipperary Hospice appreciated. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

The late Timothy John Hickey

The death has occurred of Timothy John Hickey, College Avenue, Clonmel and formerly Freehold, New Jersey, U.S.A. Timothy (age 50) passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital on Monday morning with his devoted mother Mary by his side. Predeceased by his Dad William & brother Daniel. He will be sadly missed by his loving mother, brother William and sister-in-law Mineko, step-brothers Brian & Michael, uncles Martin (McGowan) & Michael (Hickey), extended family and friends. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private Funeral Liturgy will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Thursday at 11.00am. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony live or watch later via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Private cremation will take place afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork. Timothy’s family understands and appreciates that people would like to offer condolences. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Liturgy but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page. Thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

The late Dolores (Doly) Lewis

The death has occurred of Dolores (Doly) Lewis. Late of Spout Road, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Nenagh Manor Nursing Home, in her 91st year. Predeceased by her parents Michael & Delia, her dear sisters Peg (Joyce), Marie, Lelia, Biddy (Deane), Phil (Conlon), Joan (Hudson) and Ita (Thornton) and darling brothers Frank and Ger. Will be very sadly missed by her much loved and devoted nieces & nephews, sisters-in-law Bid and Bridie and brother-in-law Tom, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral Mass will take place this Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery at approx 1.30pm. We suggest using the online condolence page as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony, via the Livestream service on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio at 106.2FM. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. The Lewis family would like to thank everyone at Nenagh Manor Nursing Home for the wonderful care that Doly received and the welcome extended to her family & friends over the years.

The late Joan Rossiter

The death has occurred of Joan Rossiter (née Murphy), Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Annestown Co. Waterford 12th June 2020 died peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. (Wife of the late Tom and mother of late Carmel and Thomas). Very deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael,Pat and Gerard daughters Mary, Catherine, Ann, Geraldine, Martina and Jacinta, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Biddy, nephews neices relatives and friends. Due to Government restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11.30am in St. Oliver's Church. This can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul .followed by clicking on the tab St.Olivers. Burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page as an option to offer your sympathies.

The late John Browne (Brownie)

The death has occurred of John Browne (Brownie), Camberwell, London & formerly of The Hill, Knockcarron, Emly, Co. Tipperary on the 14th June 2020. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Margaret Elphick

The death has occurred of Margaret Elphick, Ballyrichard, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, Sunday June 14th 2020. Margaret Winifred, suddenly, in the loving care of all the team at Strathmore Lodge, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Predeceased by her loving partner Ned Mullally. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Dawn,grandchildren: Portia, Courtney, Joe and Savannah; great-grandchildren: Leo, Chase and Darcie-Mae. Reposing in Brett's Funeral Home, Mullinahone, on Wednesday, 17th June, from 6pm-8pm. Removal on Thursday, 18th June, at 10.30am from Brett's Funeral Home, Mullinahone, to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drangan, for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in The Assumption Graveyard, Drangan. A private family funeral will take place, in keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid-19. Please use the online condolence page as an option to offer your sympathies.

The late Ann Hanley

The death has occurred of Ann Hanley (née Carroll), (Parnell Court, Parnell Street, Waterford, and formerly of Roscrea, Co. Tipperary), who passed away on Monday, June 15th 2020, Beloved wife of Michael, and loving Mother of Mícheál, Susan, Paul, Caroline and Declan, she will be sadly missed by her brothers and sisters, extended family, and friends, and all at Oxfam, (George's court). Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, June 18th, at 10am, in Saint John’s Church, Parnell Street, followed by private burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballygunner. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service at a later date.We suggest using the online condolence page as an option to offer your sympathies, further enquiries to Luke Hennessy Undertakers.

The late James (Jimmy) Horan

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Horan, Ballylusky, Drangan, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 14th June 2020. In the loving care of staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home Callan. Predeceased by his wife Eileen and brother Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving family daughter Amelia, sons Michael, John and James, grandchildren, sister Margaret, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Due to Covid-19, a Family Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday morning in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drangan at 11 o'c, followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery. Those who cannot attend the funeral and wish to leave a message of sympathy may do so on the Condolence page.

The late Frank Murphy

The death has occurred of Frank Murphy, Skeheenarinky, Burncourt, Co Tipperary. On June 14th, 2020, unexpectedly, at the Mercy Hospital, Cork, Frank, formerly of Robert Street, Mitchelstown and Lower Road, Cork. Beloved husband of Ann (nee Scanlon) and dear father of Margaret, Liz, Annette, Noelle, Jim, Frank and Martin. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Tony, sisters Theresa Coughlan and Bunny Cotter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. In an effect to follow best practices and guidelines with Covid-19, Frank’s funeral will take place privately. We thank you for understanding at this difficult time. Please use the “Condolences” section to leave a personal message or send a condolence card by the traditional manner.Frank’s Funeral Mass will be lived streamed on http://www.mitchelstownparish.ie at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (17th June).

The late Regina Ryan

The death has occurred of Regina Ryan (née Hanley). Late of Curreeny, Kilcommon, Co.Tipperary and formerly Ballykevin, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick. Peacefully after a short illness in University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Deeply regretted by her brother Jim, sisters Celine, Maudie and Catherine, aunt Sr Teresa,brother-in-law, nephews,nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, godson Jerry and best friend Maura, relatives, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass in the Church Of The Immaculate Conception Ballingarry Co.Limerick this Tuesday June 16th 2020 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilnaneave cemetery Co. Tipperary at 2pm. In compliance with Covid-19 guidlines, Regina's funeral will be family only. Sympathies may be expressed by using the condolence link or by post to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick. Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The late Marie Wallis

The death has occurred of Marie Wallis (née McGrath), Coolock, Dublin and formerly of Ballymackey, Co. Tipperary who passed away 15th June 2020 (peacefully) at the Bon Secours Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mother to Mark and Darren; she will be very sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Amy and Sarah, her 7 grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private funeral will take place for immediate family only due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book.

The late James White

The death has occurred of James White, The Glen, Millersbrook, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family, following an illness. Predeceased by his beloved father James. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Caroline and cherished children Daniel and Alicia, his mother Madeline and brothers and sisters Fidelma, Anthony, Madeline and Stephen, his granddaughter Leah-Faye, aunts and uncles, brothers in law, sisters in law, mother in law and father in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral Mass will take place this Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery, at approx 1.30pm. We suggest using the online condolence page as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. Those who cannot attend, can take part in the ceremony via the livestream service on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio at 106.2FM. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.

The late Paddy Moloney

The death has occurred of Paddy Moloney, Birr Road, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his son Padraig, brothers Dick, Donal, Liam and Sean, sisters Maura and Nora. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, daughters Maureen and Nuala, daughters-in-law Freda and Hilde, son-in-law Sean, grandchildren Hannah and Eoin, brother Kevin, sisters Patsy, Tess and Nuala, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. In accordance with goverment guidelines on public gatherings, Paddy's Funeral Mass will be for immediate family and relatives only. His remains will leave his residence on Tuesday morning (approx 11.30am) and travel down Green St, Main St, Limerick St and Abbey St, if anyone wishes to line the route and pay their respects. He will be buried afterwards in St. Cronan's Cemetery. His Funeral Mass can be viewed online at stcronanscluster.ie. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice.