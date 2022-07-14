Laurel The Salon Skin & Beauty Clonmel celebrates 5 years in business

Laurel The Salon Skin & Beauty Celebrates 5 years in business!

To mark this milestone in business they are expanding their service menu with a new Laser Machine to include such treatments as the removal of skin lesions & pigmentation, tattoo removal, carbon peels, skin toning & skin rejuvenation.

Be sure to follow Laurel The Salon Skin & Beauty on Facebook & Instagram to find out more out their Birthday offerings both on products & services on August 9.

In Laurel the Salon we are results driven, fuelled from the satisfaction our clients receive from each of our beauty, grooming & skincare treatments.

Salon owner, Laura, made the brave decision in 2017 to establish a unique Skin & Beauty Salon in the heart of Irishtown, Clonmel.

Having found the ideal premises Laura set about amalgamating specialised Beauty Treatments with medical grade Aesthetics.

Laura was awarded Beautician of the Year 2019, a Business All Star, and most recently won Business Woman of the Year 2022 in the Network Ireland Tipperary Awards.

Since opening, the Laurel team has expanded.

After an illness in 2018, Senior Therapist Pauline decided to return to work to her first love, Beauty Therapy, to retrain and up-skill in all areas in this sector.

Aisling, salon co-ordinator, joined the Laurel team after 13 years in the treatment room working as a Senior Therapist bringing her vast experience and knowledge of the beauty industry to the Salon.

Junior Therapist , Ceelin, joined the Laurel team in 2018 and is blossoming into an excellent therapist, specialising in her Spray Tan and Lash Lift technique.

Most recently the young and vivacious Aideen joined the team in early 2022 with real passion & flare for the beauty industry. Aideen is a fully qualified beauty specialist with previous experience working in salons in Dublin & Waterford cities.

Specialising in our advanced skincare, brows and waxing treatments Laura is also an expert in microblading and semi permanent eyebrows.

The team at Laurel is especially passionate about skin and the functioning of the body.

Laura having previously taught Anatomy and Physiology in Beauty College before opening the unique and stylish beauty salon that is Laurel the Salon.

