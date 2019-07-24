Tipperary under-20 hurling manager Liam Cahill reserves special praise for “marvellous” S&C coach Tommy Ryan

Tipperary manager Liam Cahill had reserved special praise for “marvellous” strength and conditioning coach Tommy Ryan following the Premier County's dramatic Bord Gáis Energy Munster Under-20 Hurling Championship final win over Cork at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Tuesday, July 23.

“We have a great strength and conditioning guy in Tommy Ryan,” Tipperary under-20 hurling manager Liam Cahill said.

“He is a marvellous man and he has those young fellows absolutely spot on. He is managing them to the levels that they need to be managed at and he is developing them according to their age; every fellow is catered for individually and there is nothing left to chance. He makes sure that each player is conditioned properly. It is a tough job, it is a monotonous job and it takes time, but it is really paying off now.”

Manager Liam Cahill is joined on the under-20 management team by Michael Bevans (coach-selector), TJ Ryan (selector), Seán Corbett (selector), Tommy Ryan (strength & conditioning coach), Kevin O'Sullivan (goalkeeping coach), Paddy Julian (physio) and John Durnan (kitman).

The Tipperary under-20 management team pictured back row from left: TJ Ryan (selector), Tommy Ryan (strength & conditioning coach), Liam Cahill (manager), Seán Corbett (selector), Kevin O'Sullivan (goalkeeping coach) and Michael Bevans (coach-selector). Front row from left: Paddy Julian (physio) and John Durnan (kitman).

LAST GASP GOAL

On Tuesday evening Tipperary required a last gasp goal from Jake Morris in order to wrestle the initiative away from the Rebels and in the wake of the provincial final win team manager Liam Cahill revealed that he was “relieved” to have edged the contest.

“Happy and relieved I suppose,” Liam Cahill told the Tipperary Star.

“We did a lot of good things and we probably were not as clinical we needed to be at stages. We missed a couple of obvious scores and a couple of ball-handling errors contributed to scores for Cork. The team kept digging away and they are an incredibly honest bunch. Ultimately, we want to win the All-Ireland - that's our goal and that is every Tipp team's goal. But regardless of what happens that (performance) proves that these guys have the stuff; they have that real Tipperary stuff in them and will play at a higher level given time.”

That raw grit served the Premier County under-20 team well when an Evan Sheehan goal propelled Cork into a significant lead with time fast running out. The Tipperary heads, however, did not drop. Indeed, team captain Craig Morgan won a vital ball and sparked the move which culminated in Jake Morris' winning goal in the fourth minute of second half injury time.

“He's a top class player,” manager Liam Cahill revealed when asked to dicuss the contribution of his team captain.

“He sets unbelievable standards in training and he has been a great player with me over the last number of years. He has All-Ireland experience from last year with the under-21s and he was leading for us tonight; back there he was marking one of their top players and doing really well on him when he was left one-on-one. He was left on his own and he battened down the hatches. He played really, really well."

Meanwhile Moyne-Templetuohy's Conor Bowe collected the man of the match award for the second game in-a-row.

“We threw down the challenge to him during the week,” Liam Cahill said.

“We just asked him to see if he could repeat it. He's a good young fellow and he did deliver. He shows myself and Mikey (Bevans) and the management team brilliant respect; every one of the players show us unbelievable respect and I am very humbled and honoured to be involved with them. It is just a pleasure to be involved with the elite young hurlers in Tipperary.”

WEXFORD SEMI-FINAL

Next up for Tipperary is an All-Ireland under-20 hurling semi-final against Wexford - the Model County narrowly lost the Leinster final to Kilkenny (0-18 to 1-17) while they also beat Offaly (2-20 to 1-18) en route to that provincial decider.

The semi-finals (Tipperary v Wexford and Cork v Kilkenny) are expected to take place on the week-ending Sunday, August 4 - the date, time and venue remains to be confirmed. The All-Ireland under-20 hurling final is scheduled to take place on August 24-25.

“I think we will improve a lot from tonight after a manic struggle like that,” Liam Cahill said before explaining that the Tipperary players will re-focus on the Leinster finalists as soon as possible.

“We have spoken about it there now in the dressing room - they are good guys, they are high achievers and they are ambitious,” Liam Cahill said.

And, the Premier County players have plenty to work on. Manager Liam Cahill, for example, was not happy with the performance of the team during the opening minutes of both halves against Cork: “We looked a little bit nervy and we needed to settle down. We were hurling frantic more so than we were hurling composed. We discussed that at half-time and I suppose, for me, the big issue at half-time was that when we did the get the couple of scores together that we allowed Cork to get scores immediately after that. So, that's something that we have to work on. When we do put away a goal opportunity we need to be able to get the next score after that to nail it down. There is lots to work on”.

