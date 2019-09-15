Shelly and Kelly lead Mullinahone to victory in exciting South Tipperary Hurling Championship Final

CLONMEL OIL SOUTH SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

MULLINAHONE 1-18 CARRICK SWANS 1-16

Mullinahone are this evening celebrating as South Tipperary senior hurling champions for 2019 after a rip-roaring victory over Carrick Swans in the Clonmel Oil sponsored final played at Clonmel Sportsfield this evening.

Last champions in 2016, Mullinahone bridged that three-year with a performance full of pride and passion, finishing the stronger to deny favourites Carrick Swan who have now endured two consecutive final defeats having lost last year’s showpiece to Killenaule.

There was little to separate the sides throughout, in a final played before a decent sized crowd, but it was a spurt of six points without reply in a nine minute spell midway through the second half that pulled Mullinahone clear. Try as Swans did over the last few minutes to draw level, the determination of the Kickhams held them at bay and when the referee blew the whistle at the end, victory deservedly belonged to Sean O’Meara’s side.

It was a sweet victory for the ‘Green above the Red’ who were captained and led on the day by a superb display of free-taking by Eoin Kelly, but perhaps it was the display of ‘Man of the Match’ Colin Shelly in defence who drove his side on the most. But make no mistake about it, with backs to the wall with an almost injury crisis at the club, and missing one of their best in Jack Shelly, Kickhams dug deeper than ever to mine out this win to put their name back on the Ryan Cup once more.

And they did it the hard way also when softly conceding a goal inside two minutes to the Swans when Eric O’Halloran’s attempt at a point from out on the wing fell just under the crossbar and keeper Alan Walsh agonisingly let it cross the line. It was the kind of start no team would want in a championship decider.

However with the aid of the breeze they responded with an immediate point from young Martin Keogh and following three pointed frees by captain Eoin Kelly were 0-4 to 1-0 ahead after a quarter of an hour.

As the tempo upped two fully committed sides then went point for point for the remainder of the half and indeed went to the all-square at 1-7 to 0-10, having being level no less than eight times over the opening half-hour.

Swans had only their second score of the half after 17th minutes with a Danny O’Hanlon free, answered by Kevin Walzer’s point for Mullinahone.

Another Swans free from ciotóg Gavin O’Halloran was their response to Martin Keogh’s second point before O’Halloran made it all square on 21 minutes, at 1-3 to 0-6, with a free after Gavin O’Halloran was tackled late

Eoin Kelly’s fourth free of the evening edged his side ahead but Swans were beginning to get to the pace of the game more and a brace of excellent points from Gavin and Eric O’Halloran gave them the lead temporarily only for Kelly to tie it up once more with another free after 28 minutes.

Danny O’Hanlon finished a fine move off with a point but following on the established pattern Sean Curran fed Martin Keogh who finished with his third point to restore parity once more.

Swans corner-back Danny Walsh then began a move from defence, linking with Dale O’Hanlon before Dean Waters hit a sweet point on the turn but just as it looked that the Carrick side would take that minimum advantage to the break, Eoin Kelly sent over a monstrous free from his own 65.

This score came in the eighth minute of added time, held up by an injury to Kelly, itself only a minute after he had attempted to go low with a close-in free but which the Swans were not having any of.

Inside three minutes of the resumption the Swans were two clear after another Gavin O’Halloran free and a nice point by corner forward Aaron Dunne.

Action from this evening's South Senior Hurling Championship between Mullinahone's Eoin Kelly and Scott Hogan of Carrick Swans. (Photos: Michael Boland)

But Mullinahone then got a lucky break when a long range free from the stand side sailed over the defence and allowed Graham Horan to run on to it, gather and compose himself before giving Kieran Lonergan no chance with his finish for a vital goal. Five minutes in Mullinahone were back in front by 1-10 to 1-9.

An Eoin Kelly ‘65’ doubled that lead a minute later but the Swans came back with a second point from Aaron Dunne after good work by Dale O’Hanlon.

It was a level game 12 minutes in, when Gavin O’Halloran pointed a ‘65’, and Swan took the lead into the fourth and final quarter after Danny O’Hanlon pointed a free he won himself when charging through the middle of the Mullinahone defence.

Two further points in two minutes by Aaron Dunne who was finding his range well put Swans three points clear and they seemed to be in the ascendency now. But Mullinahone had other ideas and hit a six-points purple patch in nine minutes to put themselves right back in the driving seat.

A rousing point from half-way by Enda Keane was followed by a pair of frees by Kelly to tie up the scores at 1-14 to 1-14 after 52 minutes.

Graham Horan then had a slice of fortune when a long range effort came down off the upright and over for the lead, followed quickly by a superb point by Martin Keogh, who over his shoulder off the stick, almost on his last legs, put his side two to the good. It was his last piece of action before substitution.

After Eoin Kelly was himself fouled he pointed the free to put his side 1-17 to 1-14 with four minutes remaining.

But the Swans kept coming and in quick succession Gavin O’Halloran with a free and Danny O’Hanlon with the best point of the day in the corner had it back to the minimum as the clocked ticked over. But as if their lives were at stake it was Mullinahone who finished with the last score of the night a sweet point from Graham Horan before Michael Kennedy brought his first South Senior Final to a conclusion.

The game was a great advertisement for South Tipperary hurling, played in a great spirt with two fully committed teams giving their all from start to finish. Mullinahone just had that little edge in experience against a young Swans side whose average age is just 24 and it may well have been that experienced that pushed Mullinahone over the line in the end.

Colin Shelly’s performance all over the defence this evening for the winners was magnficent as time and time again he defenced superbly and initiated attacks. The evergreen Paul Curran was a pillar at full-back with Eoin Fennelly and Alan Curran also to the fore. Kevin Walzer and Sean Curran put in industrious stints around the middle while up front, Eoin Kelly, Martin Keogh and Graham Horan were chief tormentors of the Swan.

A young Swans team were a credit to their club this evening, contributing immensely to a great final. They are in a re-building process and are making great progress this year. While they will be disappointed with the result they can take heart from some great displays.

In defence Danny Walsh, Stephen Hahessy, Dale O’Hanlon and Colin Loughman up to the time of his injury went well. Gavin O’Halloran hurled a lot of ball around the middle, while in the forwards Eric O’Halloran, Danny O’Hanlon and Aaron Dunne did most.