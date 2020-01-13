All-Ireland Club Final Preview: Conor Kenny singles out Borris-Ileigh S&C coach Angelo Walsh for special praise

As Borris-Ileigh prepare to face Ballyhale Shamrocks in the AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship final at Croke Park, Dublin on Sunday, January 19 (throw-in 2pm) joint-captain Conor Kenny has singled out strength and conditioning coach Angelo Walsh for special praise.

Borris-Ileigh's capacity to dominate the closing quarter of contests from a physical point of view has been eye-catching this season. And, Conor Kenny is eager to highlight the work that S&C coach Angelo Walsh has done with the team under manager Johnny Kelly.

“What Angelo has done for this team is unbelievable - we are blessed to have him,” Conor Kenny explained to the Tipperary Star.

“He is too good for club level to be honest with you; he is going to go right to the top. That work has been key to us finishing strong and it has shown when we are winning matches by a point or two. It is down to hard work and he just has us in great condition. We are thankful to him, very much so.

“I always felt on our day that Borris-Ileigh could compete with anyone, but I always felt that we were lacking consistency. We have really got fitter and we are able to finish out games. It is unbelievable to feel part of a team that if a game comes down to a close finish we will be there or thereabouts. It gives you great confidence,” Conor Kenny added.

Defending champions Ballyhale Shamrocks, of course, will present Borris-Ileigh with an extraordinary challenge in Sunday's All-Ireland final.

“Obviously, they are the best team of all time,” the Borris-ileigh joint-captain said.

“There is no other way of putting it. They are going for two in-a-row and it is going to be a huge challenge. We just want to perform, that's the main thing. If we can get a performance we will be there or thereabouts.”

