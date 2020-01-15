Mo Chara: Friendly Forest needs a foster home!

Forest was another Christmas emergency, arriving with us on December 28. This poor old boy was in terrible condition – he weighed just 7kg which is about half of his healthy weight. His coat was full of lice and so matted with dead hair, mud and faeces that our groomers had no choice but to completely shave it off. He arrived very weak on his hind legs, with severe muscle wastage – it is likely he was tied up or confined for a long period of time without sufficient room to exercise.

In the past few weeks he has come on leaps and bounds, he is much steadier on his feet and is beginning to put up weight nicely. His coat is growing back too (though he still needs a dog jacket in this chilly weather). Perhaps the most remarkable change in him has been his personality – he is truly beginning to blossom. He was so timid and unsure on arrival but each day his confidence grows and now we can see what a loving, friendly boy he is.

While Forest is safe with us at the rescue, a foster home would do him the world of good. He loves company (of both other dogs and people) and would thrive in a foster home where somebody is home most of the day. All he needs is love and tender loving care to help him complete his journey to healing. He is a quiet, relaxed boy who will happily potter about with no need for long walks or heavy exercise. While Forest could slot into almost any home, he would make a fabulous companion for a retired person who is seeking a tranquil friend!

Could you offer this sweet old boy a few weeks of respite to hasten his healing? We will provide everything to meet his physical needs including food, bedding, bowls etc. and of course, we will continue to pay for any medical care he may need – all we ask you to spend is a little time.

Fostering not only makes a huge difference to the foster dog, but it also frees vital space at the rescue so that we can continue to take in other dogs in need – a foster home changes far more than one life.

For more information about Forest, fostering or adopting from us at Mo Chara Animal Rescue please email: mocharaanimalrescue

@live.ie, call Nikki on 087-2577182 or Carita on 087-6576022, or find us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue)