Vote Now: Pick out your favourite Tipperary GAA moment of the year?

As usual the GAA year in Tipperary was packed full with a whole host of memorable moments. So, here at the Tipperary Star we decided to list our top ten and allow you, dear reader, an opportunity to glance through the nominations and decide which one was your personal favourite.

CLONOULTY-ROSSMORE

Thanks to an outstanding performance Clonoulty-Rossmore beat Nenagh Éire Óg (0-23 to 2-13) in the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship final to re-claim the Dan Breen Cup for the first time in twenty-one years. The achievement sparked a heart-warming out-pouring of emotion while the West men then won the county under-21A hurling championship for the first time on December 16th when seeing off the challenge of Thurles Sarsfields in the final (2-12 to 1-12).

UNDER-21

The date Sunday, August 26th 2018 will live long in the memory of blue and gold supporters for on that famous day a Tipperary team managed by Liam Cahill beat Cork (3-13 to 1-16) in the All-Ireland Under-21 Hurling Championship final at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Tipperary, of course, regrouped following a harrowing defeat suffered at the hands of the Rebels in the Munster final (1-13 to 2-23).

SOLOHEAD

On October 28th there was a delirious out-pouring of joy at Clonoulty when a ravenous Solohead side retrieved a six-point deficit before seeing off Moyne-Templetuohy in the Tipperary Water County Junior B Football Championship final (0-11 to 0-9) - captain Noel Kennedy had the honour of collecting the Dr Marsh Cup from Football Board chairman Barry O’Brien and in doing so the West outfit won the club’s first adult county football title.

SARSFIELDS

In February Thurles Sarsfields won the All-Ireland Junior B Hurling Championship thanks to a final win over Kilnadeema (2-11 to 1-13) in Killeedy (Limerick) following their provincial final victory over Killavullen (0-10 to 0-5) at the same venue.

CÁIT DEVANE

In November Clonoulty-Rossmore’s Cáit Devane scooped an All-Star award on behalf of Tipperary Camogie - Devane, the leading scorer in this year’s inter-county championship, was named at full-forward on the Camogie All-Star team and duly became the first Premier County player to be so honoured since 2011.

JK BRACKEN'S

In 2018 JK Bracken's won an extraordinary treble - the Mid Tipperary club won the county minor A football championship when beating Cahir in the decider (3-9 to 1-13), won the county under-21A football championship for the first time when they saw off the challenge of Moyle Rovers in the final (1-5 to 0-7) and also won the county junior A football championship when JK Bracken's got the better of Ballylooby-Castlegrace in the decider (0-7 to 0-6).

DURLAS ÓG

An extraordinary Durlas Óg under-14 panel of players performed a clean sweep in 2018 when the Thurles lads won the county under-14A hurling title, under-14A football title, Féile Peil na nÓg title, Féile na nGael title and also came within a whisker of beating Turloughmore (Galway) in the All-Ireland Féile na nGael (under-14A hurling) final. It is worth noting, of course, that Durlas Óg also won the county under-16A hurling and football double.

LADIES FOOTBALL

On May 6th Tipperary were crowned Lidl National Ladies Football League Division Two champions on a blisteringly hot day at Parnell Park in Dublin, but only after a decider which was absolutely packed full of excruciating drama (0-21 to 3-11).

KILRUANE MACDONAGH'S

Kilruane MacDonagh's, led by brothers Liam and Eamonn O'Shea, won the North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship for the first time in twenty-eight years (1990) when seeing off the challenge of favourites Kiladangan (0-19 to 0-12) at MacDonagh Park in Nenagh.

BOHERLAHAN-DUALLA

The Boherlahan-Dulla club completed an extraordinary double in 2018 when winning the county junior A and B hurling championships - in the A final Boherlahan-Dualla required extra-time before getting the better of Skeheenarinky while in the B the Mid Tipperary club beat Mullinahone (3-19 to 0-9).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.