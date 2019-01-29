Dundrum ladies win Gold in County Road Relay Championships

COUNTY ROAD RELAY CHAMPIONSHIPS

The County Road Relay Championships were held on Sunday, January 27 in the Clonoulty/Rossmore GAA grounds and hosted by us. We had two ladies and two mens teams competing. The format of the race was 800m, 1,500m, 800m and 3,000m. The weather was nice and dry, but somewhat cold. The ladies went off first and here we had Laura McCarthy Armstrong complete the first leg and passed over to Dymphna Ryan in second place, here Dymphna made up the lost ground and passed over to Karen Coughlan in first place, who opened the gap again and she passed onto Linda Grogan who opened a large gap over the 3,000m for the ladies to be the clear winners of the Cup and win Gold in Section A. Our second ladies team had Rebecca Lenehan on the first leg who passed over to Patricia Ryan, who passed onto Catherine Quinn, who passed onto Catherine Fogarty. Catherine made up a lot of lost ground and came on par with the Moyne team, but Moyne pulled through on the final sprint for the finish. The girls just missed out in the Bronze medals in Section B. It was Patricia Ryan and Catherine Quinn's debut race for the club. In the Men's race we had Michael Ryan complete the first leg, who passed onto Eamon Morrissey, who passed onto Gareth McGlinchey, who passed onto Dermot Hayes for the final leg in 3rd place. Here Dermot was gradually closing the pace on Clonmel AC. Both were overtaken by Paddy Cummins of Moycarkey. However Dermot persevered and put the foot down for a final sprint for the finish to overtake Clonmel AC and win the team won the Bronze medals in Section A. Our second team also did very well. We had junior athlete Jerry Hayes run the first leg, he passed onto John Kelly, who passed onto Stephen Ryan, and finally John Shanahan for the 3,000m. Here the team ran very well to win Silver team medals in Section B.



CHARLIE CURRAN 5 MILE MEMORIAL RUN

The Charlie Curran 5 Mile Memorial Run was held in Carlow, on Sunday, January 27. Naoimh Dooley was delighted to have ran a PB time of 51:06.