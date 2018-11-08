Contact us at TipperaryLive

TipperaryLive.ie is produced by highly experienced journalists from two of the finest regional newspapers in the country - The Tipperary Star and The Nationalist. We know our communities and we bring you the news that people want to read about.

We also know our businesses - our advertising teams are on hand to give you the best deals on TipperaryLive.ie so you can reach out to a brand new audience throughout the county.

Contact our teams to advertise or to share your stories and news. This site is powered by Tipperary people for Tipperary people - so get in touch today!

How to find us:

The Nationalist

Queen Street

Clonmel

Co Tipperary

Ireland

052 6172500

Advertising team

Email: ads@nationalist.ie

Celine Kennedy

Email: celine.kennedy@nationalist.ie

Phone: 052 6172500

Gemma Foran

Email: gemma.foran@nationalist.ie

Phone: 052 6172500

Anne Phelan

Email: anne.phelan@iconicnews.ie

Phone: 052 6172500

Grainne Ryan

Email: grainne.ryan@nationalist.ie

Phone: 052 6172500

Anna Fee

Email: anna.fee@iconicnews.ie

Phone: 052 6172500

Editorial Team

Editor

Michael Heverin

Phone:052 6172500

Email: mheverin@nationalist.ie

Editorial

Eamon Wynne

Phone:052 6172500

Email: ewynne@nationalist.ie

Editorial

Eamon Lacey

Phone:052 6172500

Email: elacey@nationalist.ie

Editorial

Aileen Hahesy

Phone:052 6172500

Email: aileen.hahesy@nationalist.ie

Editorial

Dylan White

Phone:052 6172500

Email: dylan.white@iconicnews.ie



Editorial

Jeddy Walsh

Phone:052 6172500

Email: jeddy.walsh@nationalist.ie













Tipperary Star

Friar Street, Thurles

County Tipperary, Ireland

Phone: 0504 29100

Advertising Team

Commercial Manager:

Noreen Condon

Phone:0504 29100

Mobile:086 8075174

Email: noreen.condon@tipperarystar.ie

Advertising team:

Aisling Kennedy

Phone:0504 29100

Mobile:086 0266528

Email: aisling.kennedy@tipperarystar.ie

Michelle Woodlock

Phone:0504 29100

Email: michelle.woodlock@tipperarystar.ie

Sarah Farrell

Phone:0504 29100

Email: sarah.farrell@tipperarystar.ie

Josephine Carey

Phone:0504 29102

Email: Josephine.carey@tipperarystar.ie

Anna Fee

Email: anna.fee@iconicnews.ie

Phone: 0504 29100

Editorial Team

Have you got a story to tell? Then let us know today!

Editor

Anne O'Grady

Phone: 0504 29107

Email: aog@tipperarystar.ie

Deputy Editor

Noel Dundon

Phone: 0504 29110

Email: nd@tipperarystar.ie



Editorial

Eoin Kelleher

Phone: 0504 29109

Email: eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie



Editorial

Sinéad Goldsboro

Phone: 0504 29112

Email: sinead.goldsboro@tipperarystar.ie



Sports

Brian McDonnell

Phone: 0504 29108

Email: bmcdonnell@tipperarystar.ie



Editorial

Niamh Dillon

Phone: 0504 29106

Email: niamh.dillon@tipperarystar.ie



Editorial

Ronan Dodd

Phone: 0504 29115

Email: ronan.dodd@tipperarystar.ie

