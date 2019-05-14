Dundrum  AC's 4th Annual BK5K was a great success

TIPPERARY WATER 10K

The Tipperary Water 10k was held in Clonmel on Sunday, May 12. Conditions were good, though somewhat hot with little shade and windy in parts of the latter half of the race. We had 8 athletes compete. Gareth McGlinchey had a superb race to finished 4th overall and get a fantastic PB time of 33:15. Next we had 14th Michael Ryan 37:24, 27th Michael J Ryan 38:45 and 30th Jim Hally running a fantastic PB of 39:49 and was 3rd O50. Noel Casey ran well to place 55th in 42:54, followed by 67th Laura McCarthy Armstrong 44:17, 76th Teresa O'Connor 45:21 and 94th Claire Devitt 47:11.



SEARLAIT TYWANG 10 MILE

The Searlait Tywang 10 Mile was held in Castlecomer on Sunday, May 12. Christina Fryday ran very well in 1:20:47 and was 4th Lady O40.



COUNTY JUVENILE TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The County Juvenile Track and Field Championships were held in Templemore on Sunday, May 12. We had 34 juveniles competing over the 2 days and had some good performances. Gold medals were won by Millie Kelly in the Girls U14 1,500m, Brian Byrne in the Boys U15 100m and Tadgh O’Donnell in the Boys U14 800m. Silver medals were won by Brian Byrne in the Boys U15 Hurdles and Tristan Maxwell in the Boys U9 Javelin. Belle Kelly won a Bronze medal in the Girls U10 500m. Our U11 Girls Relay Team of Laura Hales, Sophie Moynihan, Anna Butler and Clodagh Kilmartin won the Bronze medals. Others to compete well but no reward were Sarah Guilfoyle, Aine O’Neill, Elisse Kelly, Mia McCormack, Molly Butler and Sophie O’Dwyer in the Girls U9, Clodagh Ryan in the Girls U10, Anna Ryan and Alice Butler in the Girls U11, Ruby Kelly, Emma Kingston, Alana Frday, Lexie Maxwell and Sarah O’Dwyer in the Girls U12. Thomas Hennessey competed in the Boys U9 as did his brother Shane in the Boys U10 and Daryl Feery. In the Boys U11 Micheal Delahunty, Mihail Nesteruk, Oisin O’Neill and Conor o’Donnell tried hard. Donagh Guilfoyle and Cody Feery competed in the Boys U12. Well done to all. Most can go on and compete in the County ‘B’ Track and Field in Moyne at the end of the month.



MICHAEL 'CURLEY' CUNNINGHAM 4 MILE

The Michael 'Curley' Cunningham 4 Mile was held on Friday, May 10 in Galbally and hosted by Mooreabbey Milers AC. It is a part of the Ballyhoura Series. Conditions were wet. We had 8 athletes compete. First home for the club was 10th Colm Bradshaw 22:41. He was closely followed by 12th Dymphna Ryan who had an outstanding run in a PB time of 22:58 and was 2nd Lady. Dymphna is going from strength to strength after placing 2nd at our BK5K in a sub 18 minute time the previous week. Next we had 13th Ruadhri Devitt 23:28, 29th John Kelly and 46th Karen Coughlan in a PB time of 25:35. Karen is running very well this past year and recording very quick times. Fantastic PB and was 4th Lady. Next was 59th Noel Casey 26:03, 68th John Moore 27:04 and was 2nd O60 and 99th Tish Ryan in a PB of 28:55.



BK5K

Dundrum AC's 4th Annual BK5K was held on Wednesday, May 1 in memory of club member Brendan Kinane who was former PRO and a juvenile coach for the club. Brendan was a sporty man working with horses in Ballydoyle racing, running and coaching in the club and was also a great badminton player. Brendan always spoke of how we had a perfect course for a fast 5k, so we thought a 5k race on this course would serve his memory well. The course is indeed fast and this was proven by North Cork AC man Sean Doyle who broke the course record to break the 15 min barrier in a superb time of 14:53. Sean also won the race the previous year and also won the Munster Senior Road race that was held over the same course and some in March of this year. In 2nd was Moycarkey Coolcroo AC's Paddy Cummins 15:51 and 3rd our own Gareth McGlinchey 16:16. In the women's race the winner was Siobhan O'Doherty of Borrisokane AC 17:23, our own Dymphna Ryan was 2nd 17:49 and 3rd Clonmel AC's Kealey Tideswell 18:59. In the Men's Category section: 1st O40 James Hamm of Portlaoise AC 17:15, 1st O45 Peter Madden of Templemore AC 17:00, 1st O50 was our own Dermot Hayes 16:23, 1st O55 William O'Donoghue of Mooreabbey Milers 18:09, 1st O60 Sam O'Meara of Killea 21:32, 1st Junior Patrick Holian 17:19 and 1st Wheelchair was Jerry Ford of Blarney 28:59. In the Women's category the winners were: 1st O35 Aine Roche of Clonmel AC 19:44, 1st O40 Caroline Conroy of West Limerick AC 20:14, 1st O45 Mary Pyke of Mooreabbey Milers 22:09, 1st O50 Frances Long of Moyne AC 23:29, 1st O55 Carmel MacDomhnaill of Newcastle West AC 24:54 and 1st Junior was own Millie Kelly 22:01.

The club would like to thank our main sponsors Ballydoyle Racing, Glenpatrick Spring Water and DNG Liam O'Grady Auctioneers. We would also like to thank O'Dwyer Steel, Kickhams GAA Club and the Scout Hall for the use of their facilities. The local businesses Butlers Centra, Heffernans Shop and TJ Ryan Butchers. DJ Mitch Barry for providing music. The Tipperary County Council and the Order of Malta. Everyone who helped with registration, stewarding and all the club members who helped with sandwich making and baking. The committee members Michael Ryan, Michael J Ryan, Karen Coughland, John Moore, Michael Moore, Dymphna Ryan, Linda Grogan, Triona Buckley, Gareth McGlinchey, Eamon Morrissey, Willie O'Dwyer and Laura McCarthy Armstrong.