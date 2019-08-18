GALLERY: Hundreds of Tipperary fans gather for Sean Treacy commemoration on Talbot St before Tipperary V Kilkenny All Ireland Hurling Final

Hundreds of Tipperary fans gathered in Talbot St in Dublin today ahead of the All Ireland Hurling Final between Tipperary and Kilkenny to remember Tipperary man Sean Treacy who was killed in 1920. Treacy was one of the leaders of the Third Tipperary Brigade of the Irish Republican Army during the Irish War of Independence. He was killed in a shootout with British Troops on Talbot St in 1920.