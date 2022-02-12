Clonmel women take on self-defence skills challenge

A large number of women in the Clonmel area have taken up the offer of attending free self-defence classes.

Following the death of Ashling Murphy, martial arts instructor Dylan Meagher decided to give women an opportunity to take up self-defence.

The Grange man has been amazed by the level of interest shown by women.

“Following the killing of Ashling Murphy I could see from the women in my own life, my mother, my girlfriend and how it affected women,” said Dylan.

As a result he decided to help women who may have felt vulnerable and who wanted to learn how to defend themselves if attacked.

“I could see women around me were scared and worried about what had happened. I wanted to help women to defend themselves,” said Dylan.

Ten women turned up on the first Sunday morning of the free classes at the sports complex on the Cashel Road and over 30 turned up the following Sunday.

“I am delighted with the response. If only one or two turned up we would have continued the classes but to have so many attend has been brilliant,” said Dylan.

The Muay Thai instructor, who has been in business in Clonmel for the last ten years, said the free classes equipped women with the basic self- defence skills.

He was very grateful to Clonmel Town for giving him the hall free of charge for the Sunday morning class.

“They will know what to do if they are jumped on or attacked. They will have the techniques to fend off an attacker and try and raise the alarm. The free classes are being tailored to try and help women get out of a situation they might find themselves in,” said Dylan

Rebecca Laste, along with two of her friends, were among the women to accept the offer of the free classes.

“We are learning the basic skills of self-defence, something that might buy us a bit of time if attacked,” said Rebecca.

She said that since the death of Ashling Murphy, she would be nervous of going on the Blueway or the bypass.

“Women should not feel that way, they should not have that worry.

“If something happens the classes will give us a better chance of defending ourselves,” she said

Another member of the group, Jacqueline Delahunty Wall, said she was empowered by attending the classes.

“I live in Kilsheelan near the Blueway.

“I go walking on it with my husband but I don’t go on my own because I feel a bit vulnerable, as I am sure other women do,” said Jacqueline.

Jacqueline said she was not happy going walking on her own since an experience she had a few years ago.

“I was out walking and I felt uncomfortable and nervous as there was a man acting strangely behind me.

“He might have been completely innocent but it did have an effect on me,” she said.

Jacqueline hopes the classes will give her the confidence to go back out walking again on her own.

“The classes are fun and I am learning how to defend myself.

“Hopefully after a few more classes I will get back to walking on my own,” she said.