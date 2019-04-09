Tipperary student competed for top problem solver title

Tipperary student Megan Bolano competed for the title of ‘Ireland’s top young problem solver’ at the national final of the ADAPT Centre's All Ireland Linguistics Olympiad last month. The student hailed from Ursuline, Thurles.

From a starting line-up of 4,000 students, the top 100 linguistic problem solvers tested their minds with complex puzzles in unfamiliar languages at the national final which took place at DCU. Winners will continue on to the international final in Korea later this year. The results of the national final of the All Ireland Linguistics Olympiad will be released soon.