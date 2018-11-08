Community Games Cross Country results

Results of County finals of Community Games Cross Country Events which recently took place in Thurles Crokes AC County u10 Pathway Event:

Girls u 10 - 1 Sophie Moynihan, 2 Aoife O’Donnell, 3 Leah O’Connell, 4 Abbie Horgan, all Boherlahan.

Girls u12 500m - 1 Sophie Coughlan, Moycarkey, 2 Karissa O’Brien, Sologhead, 3 Rachel Buckley, Powerstown, 4 Clodagh Grimes, Newport, 5 Alannah Spillane, Moyne, 6 Sarah McLoughlin, Boherlahahan.

Girls u14 700m - 1 Kate Ralph, Moycarkey, 2 Paula Quirke, Boherlahan, 3 Amy Kelly, Ballingarry, 4 Aoife O’Sullivan, Ballingarry, 5 Isabelle Corbett, Ballingarry.

Boys u10 - 1 Sean Sheehan, Moycarkey, 2 Rogan Lyons, Moyne, 3 Sean Og Hayes, 4 Harry Ryan, both Boherlahan

Boys u12 500m - 1 Ryan Bargary, Boherlahan, 2 Charlie Tobin, Newport, 3 Colm Ryan, Newport, 4 William Colville, Cashel, 5 Sean Mullins, Powerstown, 6 Adam Phelan, Moyne.

Boys u14 700m - 1 Dara Kennedy, Newport, 2 Conor O’Gorman, St Peter & Paul’s, Clonmel, 3 Cian Flaherty, Powerstown, 4 Patrick Colville, Cashel, 5 Matthew Buckley, Powerstown.

u13 1200 – Team of 10, girls and boys

Girls 1 Cara Hennessy, New Inn, 2 Saoirse Doran, Thurles, 3 Aisling Decruis, Kilcommon, 4 Shannon O’Grady, Kilcommon

Boys Tadgh O’Donnell, Boherlahan, 2 Daire O’Donnell, Boherlahan, 3 Alex Coppinger,Thurles, 4 Ronan O’Dwyer, Thurles, 5 Killian Whelan, Powerstown.

Well done to all competitors. Congratulations to all medal winners. All teams with the exception of under 10 events which were limited to county level are qualified for the National Finals of Aldi Community Games which will take place in University of Limerick in May, 2019.

The Mary Memorial Trophy for the area with the largest number of competitors was won by Boherlahan Dualla for the second successive year. Well done to Secretary Annette O’Donnell and her team who proudly accepted the shield from Albert Doyle.

Special thanks to all volunteers and parents who helped out and to Patsy and Kathleen Dorney, Thurles Crokes Athletic Club for hosting the event.

Pictured below first cousins from 3 separate areas all won medals at County Finals of Tipperary Community Games Cross Country recently held in Thurles. L-r: Kate Ralph, Moycarkey Borris, Alannah Spillane, Moyne Templetouhy and Saoirse Doran, Thurles