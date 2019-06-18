Mooreabbey Milers AC: 4th for O'Donoghue at National 5 Mile

National 5 Mile

The Irish Runner 5 Mile is in it's 17th year and this year was the 3rd running of their new route. This year the event was part of the Athletics Ireland National Race Series. The venue was The Phoniex Park Dublin. Representing our mighty little club last Saturday morning was Willie O'Donoghue. Willie is becoming no stranger to national running and took to the start line amongst the finest runners in the elite master section. Conditions were ideal for running and less then a half an hour later Willie crossed the finish line to take 4th in his National category



Gougane Barra IMRA

Gougane Barra County Cork was the venue for the latest run in the IMRA Munster Championship league. Out on the mountains and trails on Saturday was Mary Louise Ryan, Tom Blackburn, Gerard Griffin, Kevin Lenihan and Robert Cunningham. The 10k Route with a climb of nearly 500 meters took them through 2kms of forestry to start. The next 1km was on stone steps. Thereafter, they headed across open mountain for about 2km, to the fence that stretches from Bealick to Conigar. They followed the fence which took them back to the trail that leads over Foilastookeen and the final few kilometre was the Sli Ghaeltacht Mhuscrai route. Great results for the club on the day as Mary Louise Ryan was 1st lady, Tom Blackburn finished 3rd overall, Gerard Griffin was 1st in his category and top of the field finishes from Kevin Lenihan and Robert Cunningham.

Bilboa 5k and 10k Ballyhoura Active Series

Bilboa A.C.10k Ger Mullane Memorial is an annual run held on an accurate 10k loop and incorporates a 5k for those beginners or less adventurous on the night runners starting from Bilboa clubhouse via Cappamore and back to the club house again. The club had five representatives there last Friday night. Four opted for the 10k and one for the 5k. In the 10k Mary Pyke and Mary Hinchy took category wins with Patricia Ryan and Paddy Bourke putting in a great performance. Junior runner Ewan Cunningham ran the 5k and finished 7th overall.



The Mile Marker Kilkenny

The mile marker, an annual 5 mile, 10 mile and one mile family running event was held last Sunday to raise funds for St. Michaels NS, Danesfort, Co. Kilkenny. Mary Pyke was there to support this one. Mary competed in the 10 mile and the success of Mary's commitment showed in this run as Mary finished 2nd in her category.

Knockadea National School 5k

Last Tuesday night Gerard Hanley was in Knockadea to support the Knockadea National School fundraiser. 5k was the distance which proved to be no problem to the mighty Ger. Ger took to the start line in his element and fleet-footed around the 5k course to finish first.

Cahir Half Marathon & Relay

This year the Cahir Half Marathon & Relay will take place on Saturday the 6th of July at 11am in the picturesque town of Cahir. The race itself is AAI permit granted with a stash of cash up for grabs on the day but once you have the hard work done you'll receive a bespoke medal, goody bag, juice from the Apple farm, chip timing and Cahir physio at the finish line with music and entertainment provided at the finishing area for you and your family. We would like to thank this year's sponsors Cummin's Financial Services, Cahir House Hotel, Morrison's Pharmacy, Hinchy's Garage, Quirke Jewellers, Promec Technologies, Supervalu Cahir, The Apple Farm, Aldi, Discover Travels, Surecom, Lava Rock and Abbot Vascular & Caplice Auctioneers. Last Day For Online Reg Is Sunday June 30th. Register today online with runireland.com _ Entry fees €30 half marathon and €40 relay.

