Moycarkey Coolcroo AC: Daire wins gold for Tipperary

Gold for Tipp

There was a great result in Abbotstown for Daire O'Donnell in the boys under-14 cross country race. He was 35th out of 164 runners and the fifth scorer on the County Tipperary team which won the gold medals. Well done to the Tipperary team of Shane Buckley (Dundrum AC, 4th), Diarmuid Moloney (Nenagh Olympic, 7th), Ben Walsh (Nenagh Olympic, 12th), Thomas Bergin (Nenagh Olympic, 32nd) and Cian Flaherty (Clonmel AC, 47th) and to Connor & Cathal O'Gorman (Clonmel), Patrick Colville (Dundrum) and David Doyle (Moyne) who were also members of the Tipp team.



Community Games

The Tipp Community Games XC took place on Thursday night last in Thurles Crokes. The club was well represented by a wide spread of medal winners on the night. In the girls U10s: Leah O'Connell (Boherlahan, 1st), Sarah Tye (Ballingarry, 4th), Niamh Harding (Gortnahoe, 6th). Boys U10: Donnacha Harrington (Boherlahan, 7th), Mikey O'Brien (Drangan, 10th). Girls U12: Aoife O'Donnell (Boherlahan, 1st), Ruth O'Connell (Boherlahan, 5th). Boys U12: Sean Sheehan (Moycarkey- Borris, 5th). Girls U13: Sophie Coughlan (Moycarkey-Borris, 1st), Elizabeth Tye (Ballingarry, 5th). Boys U13: Dylan Cotter (Thurles, 5th). U14 Girls: Lucy O'Brien (Drangan Cloneen, 1st), Aoibheann Fogarty (Moycarkey- Borris, 2nd). Boys U14: Daire O'Donnell (Boherlahan, 1st). Other club members that ran well on the night too were Aoife Maher, Annie Dempsey, Eva Ralph, Triona Heffernan, Dara Crosse, Eoghan Clancy, Luca Troy and Tommy and Jamie Carroll. Congrats to all.



Clothing Collection

The annual club clothing collection will take place on Saturday, December 7 from 2-4pm please contact Kay on 086 838 2517 if you have any bags of clothes you no longer need many thanks.



Thanks

Our thanks go to the Moycarkey, Littleton and Two-Mile-Borris masses last weekend for supporting the Moycarkey-Borris Community games church gate collection.



Bag Packing

Thanks very much to all who supported and helped out with our bag packing in Dunnes Stores in Thurles last Friday and Saturday.



Munster Cross Country

With Thanks to the Hayes Family of the Middlepiece, the club will be hosting the up-coming Munster Juvenile B Cross Country & Senior Intermediate XC Championships this Sunday, December 1 with the first race starting at 11.30am.



Help Wanted

We will need a few volunteers to help with the setting up of the Munster Cross Country Course in Middlepiece on Saturday morning, November 30 at 9.30am at the Turnpike. Please contact Stephen on 087 647 4176.