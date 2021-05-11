Two for Today: Maxi Zoo offers 'invaluable' advice when welcoming a pet into your family
99% of Maxi Zoo staff are pet owners
As part of the Back in Business campaign by tipperarylive.ie, we will be highlighting two Tipperary businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.
As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in the Premier County are becoming available, so make sure to support them.
Maxi Zoo Clonmel
Tel: 052-6180728
Email: Erica.O.Connor@ie.maxizoo.eu
Maxi Zoo, Europe's largest pet store group, offers the largest range of animal accessories and food at favourable prices in Ireland.
Maxi Zoo is always on hand to give you expert support and help on how to look after and get the most out of your pets.
All of the staff are specially trained as pet experts and hired specifically for their personal interest in animals. 99% of Maxi Zoo staff are pet owners themselves.
Noelle Long, National Purchasing and Marketing Manager, says: “We love animals, and we believe in putting the customer first.
"Our pet experts are here to talk to adults and children who want to learn more about how to care for their pet, and the service is free to anyone visiting the store.
"We are also available to share our expertise with anyone who is thinking of welcoming a pet into the family. This advice is invaluable for those who want to learn all they can about responsible pet ownership.”
Maxi Zoo encourages customers to bring their pet along when shopping to avail of a free weighing service, plus a “try before you buy” policy on sized items such as collars or harnesses.
Maxi Zoo believes in giving back to the community. All stores are involved with local charities, events, organizations and even schools to help improve the lives of pets and pet owners all across Ireland.
- Local Animal Charity Donation Bins: Every Maxi Zoo store has a donation bin. The goods collected are given to local animal charities to help them provide for the animals in their care. Please consider contributing donations when shopping for your pet, and help spread the love.
- Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind: Maxi Zoo supports the clients of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind by offering them a 25% discount off non-food products. • Responsible Pet Ownership School Talks Maxi Zoo has a team visiting schools nationwide to speak to children about being a responsible pet owner. It is an interactive and informative talk, and the children even get to meet some store pets.
- Demo Days and Instore Events: Enjoy a day full of fun and advice in your nearest store. Pet nutrition experts visit Maxi Zoo stores regularly to provide additional information to customers in relation to the diet of their cats and dogs. Not only do our customers get great advice, but they also get great special offers for that day only
