Two for Today: Maxi Zoo offers 'invaluable' advice when welcoming a pet into your family

As part of the Back in Business campaign by tipperarylive.ie, we will be highlighting two Tipperary businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in the Premier County are becoming available, so make sure to support them.

Maxi Zoo Clonmel

Tel: 052-6180728

Email: Erica.O.Connor@ie.maxizoo.eu

Click here for Maxi Zoo's Facebook, Instagram and website

Maxi Zoo, Europe's largest pet store group, offers the largest range of animal accessories and food at favourable prices in Ireland.

Maxi Zoo is always on hand to give you expert support and help on how to look after and get the most out of your pets.

All of the staff are specially trained as pet experts and hired specifically for their personal interest in animals. 99% of Maxi Zoo staff are pet owners themselves.

Noelle Long, National Purchasing and Marketing Manager, says: “We love animals, and we believe in putting the customer first.

"Our pet experts are here to talk to adults and children who want to learn more about how to care for their pet, and the service is free to anyone visiting the store.

"We are also available to share our expertise with anyone who is thinking of welcoming a pet into the family. This advice is invaluable for those who want to learn all they can about responsible pet ownership.”

Maxi Zoo encourages customers to bring their pet along when shopping to avail of a free weighing service, plus a “try before you buy” policy on sized items such as collars or harnesses.

Maxi Zoo believes in giving back to the community. All stores are involved with local charities, events, organizations and even schools to help improve the lives of pets and pet owners all across Ireland.