JOBS: REA (Real Estate Alliance) hiring a Project/ Operations Manager

REA (Real Estate Alliance) are seeking to appoint a Project/Operations Manager to identify and confirm the necessary resources needed to support the future development of the Co-operative to ensure the delivery of our Strategic Plan.

Some initial work has already been completed and this position will develop, finalise and subject to Board approval implement the necessary changes, if any, for the Co-operative.

We currently have a staff team of three reporting to the Board. The successful candidate will be responsible for the overall effective administration and management of the office.

Candidates should have demonstrable business management experience at a senior management level. A third level qualification in a related discipline such as project management, business, finance will be required.

Hours of work – minimum 21 hours to maximum 35 hours as may be required.

Please note -interviews for the position will be held on Wednesday, December 19 in Thurles, Co Tipperary.

The successful candidate must be a car owner and have a full driving licence.

Salary €30,000 circa for the six month contract.

Applicants should submit a covering letter together with a curriculum vitae. Closing date 5pm on Thursday, December 13. Applications may be emailed to recruitment@canavanbyrne.ie or by post to REA Position, CB & Associates, Kingsfurze House, Old Lucan Road, Dublin 20.

About Us

REA (Real Estate Alliance) is a countrywide group of property professionals offering clients the resources of a national business, combined with the valuable knowledge of local specialists.

With a network of 55 offices, our Agents are all members of the Society of Chartered Surveyors of Ireland (SCSI), and between them offer many decades of property knowledge and experience in all facets of the market.

For more information visit out website on www.realestatealliance.ie