Tipperary native Geraldine Carr appointed partner at law firm Matheson

Tipperary native Geraldine Carr has been appointed partner in the area of employment with leading Irish Law firm Matheson.

Geraldine attended St Mary’s Secondary School in Newport before graduating from the University of Limerick.

In her role, she provides strategic, practical advice to clients on all aspects of employment law.

Described as “excellent” by The Legal 500, Geraldine has particular expertise in advising on restructuring projects, workplace investigations, senior executive appointments and terminations and the defence of claims before the Workplace Relations Commission and the High Court.

Commenting on the new appointments, Michael Jackson, Managing Partner at Matheson, said: Michael Jackson, Managing Partner at Matheson, said: “I would like to congratulate Geraldine and each of the other nine partners on their appointment. It is both a great personal achievement and a reflection of the continued growth of all sectors of our business.

In an at times volatile and uncertain international environment, we have continued to provide full service and sector specific advice to our clients, directing them on the legal and business consequences of emerging international developments including Brexit. Our new partners are highly experienced advisers in sectors impacted by the impending departure of the UK from the European Union and are working alongside our clients to help mitigate the ramifications and maximise the future opportunities.”

Jackson continued: "These new partners are a valuable addition to our management team. Matheson is committed to ensuring that the firm provides a working environment where diversity and inclusion are positively engrained in everything we do. 45% of partners promoted over the last three years have been female and in June last year, Matheson was named the sixth most diverse law firm in Europe by The Lawyer magazine.”