Met Éireann snow latest on what to expect from roads into Monday

Met Éireann has warned that the freezing weather that caused the Storm Freya snow will make for 'very dangerous' driving conditions for school and work on Monday morning.

In her forecast after the RTÉ news Met Éireann meteorologist Joanna Donnelly said freezing the snow would ease as Storm Freya moves to the east.

She said freezing temperatures caused the snow and it will continue.

"It will continue overnight causing ice on the roads," she said.

This freezing weather will turn the snow and slush into ice making for 'dangerous conditions on the road tonight'.

She said Monday would be a cold but bright day.

As for the rest of the week she predicted another spell of widespread heavy rain overnight Tuesday would be followed by northwesterly cold weather likely to last into the weekend.

"We are looking at an unsettled pattern of weather with rain or showers at times," she said.