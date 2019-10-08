Tipperary company Amneal Ireland 'making healthy possible'

County Tipperary based company Amneal Ireland Limited is dedicated to the production of metred dose and dry powder inhalers (MDIs and DPIs) in all high-end specialty medications.

Amneal's Cashel facility opened in 2015, and understands that today’s healthcare environment requires a new approach and new ideas. "While staying true to our reputation for quality, service and value, we are reinventing our processes and our creative partnerships. We are focused on delivering outcomes that meet important medical needs, make quality medicines more accessible and more affordable, and provide solutions for tomorrow’s health challenges," a spokesperson says.

"We do this by setting a high bar for our products, pipeline, operations and services. We always go the extra mile to exceed expectations and reliably execute everything we do because patients’ lives depend on it. We relentlessly challenge the status quo, pushing ahead to pioneer quicker, smarter and more affordable ways to improve real lives because there can always be a better way."

Amneal is committed to corporate social responsibility, ethical business practices and giving back to the communities. "Our efforts in corporate responsibility include a robust corporate compliance and ethics commitment, philanthropic donations, volunteerism, sustainable business practices, and support for advocacy programmes. Across our company, many employees are actively engaged and take pride in supporting these various responsibility initiatives.

"At Amneal, we are committed to working respectfully, collaboratively and dynamically with our colleagues, customers, partners and communities because together we can do more to improve health. We are focused on delivering actions and outcomes that drive a simply stated, yet powerful purpose. We make healthy possible," the spokesperson adds.