Tipperary's Surecom Network Solutions has an 'unrivalled reputation' for technical excellence

TIPPERARY'S Surecom Network Solutions provide specialised telecommunications and mobile coverage solutions to Ireland’s mobile operators and private business sectors. These solutions are built around strong engineering and live network experience.

Surecom has been a key player in the global telecommunications and ICT revolution, with high-speed data for mobile and internet services an extremely important feature in Ireland’s economy.

Surecom Network Solutions was established at a time when network operators were looking to outsource their service models. The industry was experiencing rapid growth, and there was a need for specialists to deliver on highly technical engineering services.

The company, led by Jim Sheehan who has a deep understanding of the sector, is built on integrity, quality and reliability.

“Over the past 14 years, Surecom have grown and developed an unrivalled reputation for technical excellence, innovation and reliability in delivering on our promise. Trust and professionalism is key to our service delivery,” a spokesperson says.

“Surecom has also seen increased demand in the private in-building mobile coverage solutions over the last five years. With the introduction of 4G and 5G, consumers have a higher expectation when it comes to their mobile connectivity needs and user experience. Surecom design solutions that connect people in areas where coverage is poor or non-existent. This is hugely important in rural areas and areas where there is high density of populations such as Stadiums and Smart city projects.”

Visit www.surecom.ie for more information. Contact Surecom at BotharBeri, Kilcoran, Cahir, on 052-7443669 or info@surecom.ie.