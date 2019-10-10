Tipperary company Ribworld operating to 'highest international standards'

TIPPERARY’S Ribworld is celebrating its recent success at the 2019 Blas na hÉireann Awards.

Its ready meals and prepared hot foods, Dunnes Cook at Home Single BBQ Pork Ribs, and slow cooked salt and chilli ribs all won prizes at the awards.

Based in Fethard, Ribworld was founded in 2003 and has built a reputation for great food and an expertise in big brand management.

“Our continued success has seen us grow over 400% since 2012 and enter into nine new countries,” a spokesperson says.

“With a purpose-built 8,500m² facility based in Ireland’s agricultural heartland, Ribworld holds BRC grade AA+ accreditation and is operated to the highest international standards.

“Our lean culture has driven our success in building a highly efficient organisation with innovation at the forefront of our growth and our people at the core of everything we do.

“We offer a wide range of exciting products from cooked ribs and beef borburgion to retail and bulk shredded meat. We offer innovation across all species of meat and have a brilliant team who can work with you to design a range perfect for your business.”

Call 052-613 2374 or email: info@ribworld.ie. Visit www.ribworld.ie.