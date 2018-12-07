RTÉ Ear to the Ground to film County Tipperary Cultural Day

RTÉ TV programme Ear to the Ground will film Cultural Day events in Cahir, County Tipperary, this Saturday.

Together Ireland’s Graham Clifford is carrying out a pilot scheme in Cahir to see what input or otherwise the 29.4% population of foreign nationals are having on the Town.

The day will start with a Farmers Market at 9am of which they have a foreign national stall involved with them and each Saturday the operate from 9-1.

At 11am there will be an international Santa 5km run from the Grotto at the Tourist Office with all proceeds of the run going towards the new and improved Christmas lights. Cahir Meet and Train group see this as a way to invite foreign nationals to get involved in running and the Christmas Spirit. ABP have kindly sponsored prizes to the best outfits and there is a 1km option for the smaller children.

Santa’s Grotto returns again this years and children can visit Santa and receive their present for the mere sum of €5 and once again Santa brought to Cahir by the Tidy Towns. The Craft Granary have a Paint Your Fairy Door workshop from 2.30pm (pre booking advised) and it’s open to everyone to bring a pre painted fairy door of your country or locality for judging in the Cahir House Hotel.

In Cahir House Hotel disco hall, there will be a big international cake bake-off with first prize of €200, €100 for second and €50 third prize. Cakes must be pre-made and entered at 2.30pm for 3pm judging, with winners announced at 5pm. There will be a mixed cultures Comhaltas Group with Michael Harty, Cahir Youth Choir, Kevin Farrell and the Cahir to Sing Group from 3-5pm.

The afternoon finishes off with a parade of nationalities at 5.30pm when different countries parade with their flags in front of the Dualla Ploughing Tractors in Lights and also a parade of bikes and trucks in lights.