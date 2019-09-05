Double delight with Tipperary county crowns for Brian Boru camogie starlets

Brian Borus girls – from Ballylooby, Castlegrace, Clogheen, Burncourt, Ballyporeen and Skeheenarinky – had a magical day on Saturday last, August 31 when both the under 12 First and Second teams won their Tipperary county finals.

First Team Competition – U12 County ‘A’ Final

Brian Borus 6-6 V Holycross 2-3.

This team is now crowned the County ‘A’ U12 champions 2019, the only U12 team in the whole county to go unbeaten by winning all their matches. This is an unbelievable achievement.

Second Team Competition – U12 County “A” Final

Brian Borus 2-0 V Boherlahan 0-3

These girls are the younger under 12s. Eighteen under 12 teams entered this competition back in May and our girls came out on top after a tough competition.

Many thanks to our wonderful coaches who have invested enormous time, effort and commitment to these teams. Well done all!

The Brian Boruss Second Team who defeated Boherlahan/Dualla by 2-0 to 0-3 in their county final.

Brian Borus first team: Sarah English, Katie Kelly, Isobel O'Donnell, Aoibhe Maher, Megan Carroll, Ellie O’Connor, Shannon Tuohy. Shelly Ryan, Lauren Hickey, Kayla O'Gorman, Lucy O'Connor, Isabella Mc Loughlin,Jennifer Langton, Caitlin O'Gorman.

Brian Borus second team: Sarah Dillion, Rachel Coffey, Erin O'Gorman, Amy O'Brien, Ciara Vaughan, Alex Smith, Kate O'Donnell, AnnaMay Condon, Aoibhinn Roche, Hannah Lannigan, Caitriona Reidy, Ava Delaney, Emily McGrath, Méabh McGrath.