Gardaí arrest 'over the legal limit' motorist in County Tipperary
A motorist arrested by gardaí on suspicion of drink driving in Cahir, County Tipperary, was found to be a number of times over the legal limit.
Gardaí in Cahir stopped the motorist, who turned from a checkpoint.
The driver was then charged to court.
Gardaí have reiterated the importance of never ever driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.
