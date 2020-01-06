MOTORING

Gardaí arrest 'over the legal limit' motorist in County Tipperary

TipperaryLive.ie

Reporter:

TipperaryLive.ie

Email:

dylan.white@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí arrest 'over the legal limit' motorist in County Tipperary

Gardaí arrest motorist over the legal limit in County Tipperary

A motorist arrested by gardaí on suspicion of drink driving in Cahir, County Tipperary, was found to be a number of times over the legal limit. 

Gardaí in Cahir stopped the motorist, who turned from a checkpoint.

The driver was then charged to court.

Gardaí have reiterated the importance of never ever driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.

Read more: 'Small amount of money can go a long way' for Tipperary community groups