Gardaí arrest 'over the legal limit' motorist in County Tipperary

A motorist arrested by gardaí on suspicion of drink driving in Cahir, County Tipperary, was found to be a number of times over the legal limit.

Gardaí in Cahir stopped the motorist, who turned from a checkpoint.

The driver was then charged to court.

Gardaí have reiterated the importance of never ever driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.

