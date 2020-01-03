'Small amount of money can go a long way' for Tipperary community groups

Over 100 community projects in Tipperary received funding in 2019 under the Community Enhancement Programme, totalling €144,619.

The Community Enhancement Programme provides capital grants to community groups, helping them to enhance facilities in disadvantaged communities. It supports a range of activities in all areas of communities, such as childcare groups, playgrounds, recreational groups, sports grounds, landscaping, and supporting the elderly.

Typical enhancements under the programme include the renovation of community centres and community amenities, improvements to town parks and common areas and spaces, and the purchase of equipment which is used to benefit the community. The programme has also supported energy efficient upgrades, developing community gardens, provision of defibrillators, CCTV, and sports and IT equipment.

“I am delighted to see such significant funding towards small community projects,” Mayor of Clonmel Borough District Cllr Garret Ahearn tells TipperaryLive.ie.

Mayor of Clonmel Borough District Cllr Garret Ahearn

“Coming from a small village myself, I am acutely aware that a relatively small amount of money can go a long way and this investment will greatly benefit local community projects throughout Tipperary.

“I want to acknowledge the excellent work done by all the community groups in Tipperary and I will be pushing for the Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring to roll out another Community Enhancement Programme for 2020,” the Fine Gael general election candidate adds.

2019 Community Enhancement Programme projects supported:

St. Nicholas Boxing Club, Carrick-on-Suir

CJ Kickhams GAA Club

Knock GAA

Ardcroney Community First Responders

Cullen Tidy Towns

South East Regional Family Support Network CLG

Ballingarry Tidy Towns

Kiltillane Court Residents Association, Templemore

Cooleens Residents Association, Clonmel

Heywood Close Residents Community, Clonmel

Hillwaking Community Radio Group, Bansha

Kilsheelan Kilcash Community Lotto

Ardfinnan Ladies Football Club

Manor Gate Residents Association, Carrick-on-Suir

Sliabh Ardagh Rural Development CLG, Killenaule

Duhill Community Council

Ard Ross Residents Association, Roscrea

Gortnahoe Playground Group

St. Michael's Avenue/Marian Terrace Residents Association, Tipperary

Order of Malta Nenagh Unit

Knockgraffon Old School Committee

Tipperary PPN

Thurles Mens Shed

Cullen Lattin AFC

Newcastle Community Alert Group

Cappawhite Community Alert

St. Ruadhan's Church of Ireland

Moyne Templetouhy GAA Club

Roscrea Boys Brigade

Donohill and District Soccer Club

Acquired Brain Injury Ireland, Clonmel

Kilsheelan Tidy Towns

Roscrea Athletic Club

Templemore Atheltic Club

Grangemockler Community Sportsfield Michael Hogan Commemmoration Committee

St. Paul's Community Centre, Clogheen

Roscrea Abbey Community Centre Ltd

St. Mary's Choral Society, Clonmel

Canon Hayes Community Recreation Centre, Tipperary

Place4U Limited, Clonmel

Ardfinnan Community Council

Tipperary Excel Arts heritage CLG

Cloneen Sports and Social Club

Roscrea Rugby Club

Roscrea CCTV Ltd

Cois Aglish Residents Association

St. Josephs Primary School

Upperchurch Drombane Active Retirement Association

Borrisokane Community Sports Ltd

Borrisokane Athletic

Borrisokane FC

SCEAL, Lorrha

Roscrea Tidy Towns

Clonmel Junction Arts Festival

Clanwilliam FC

Cahir Community Hall

Gleann Glas Residents Association, Roscrea

Glengoole Hall Committee

Timoney Graveyard Committee, Roscrea

Tipperary Town Jobs for Tipp CLG

Clonakenny GAA

Clonakenny Juvenile GAA Club

Roscrea Athletic Club

Templemore Active Retirement

Cnoc Mhuire Assupmtion Park Residents Association

Roscrea Lions Club

New Beginnings Women's Shed, Roscrea

Roscrea Bridge Club

Muintir na Tire, Roscrea

Clonakenny Tidy Village

BT Harps

Killurney National School

Templemore Ladies Football Club

Knock Tidy Village

Glengoole Tidy Towns

Mullinahone Tidy Towns

Rosslands Residents Association, Roscrea

Aglish Residents Development Committee

Elm Tree Communities Limited

Clonmel Town FC

Ballinderry Development Association

Templemore Amateur Boxing Club

Carrick-on0Suir Community Resource Centre

Kilbarron Terryglass Historical Society

Mullinahone Community Playground

Thurles Arts and Crafts

Roscrea Cares CLG T/A Age Friendly Roscrea

Thurles Squash Club

Thurles Youth Project YWIT

Ballingarry Community Centre

Ballingarry Playground Committee

Ballingarry (Thurles) Community Development CLG

Tipperary Mid West Radio Co-operative Society

Ballymoreen Graveyard Committee

Four Bridges Community Alert

Emly Tennis Club

Cloughjordan Community Development Committee

Tipperary Town Football Club

Ballysloe Tidy Towns Association

Killenaule Community Enhancement Group

Kilsheelan Scout Group

Newport Community Text Alert Committee

34th Tipperary Scouts Clonoulty Rossmore

Knockanrawley Resource Centre

Glengoole United

Mullinahone Mens Shed

Donohill Community Centre

Rosanna Lawn Tennis Club

12th Tipperary Newport Scouts

Gortahools Racquetball club

Ballylynch Residents Association

Rearcross Community Council

Kildangan GAA Club

Millennium Family Resource Centre CLG

Ss. Peter and Paul Graveyard Committee, Clonmel

Rathmoy Residents Association

Kplan Community Centre, Kilsheelan

Tipperary Baby Parent and Toddler Group

Clonoulty Rossmore Vintage club

Rhodendron Walking Festival

Friends of Bridgwater House DP

Cappawhite Community Council LTd

Patrick's Gate Residents Association, Gortnahoe

Ballagh Social Centre

Newcastle Community Development Group