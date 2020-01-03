NEWS
'Small amount of money can go a long way' for Tipperary community groups
Projects in Tipperary received funding in 2019 under the Community Enhancement Programme
Over 100 community projects in Tipperary received funding in 2019 under the Community Enhancement Programme, totalling €144,619.
The Community Enhancement Programme provides capital grants to community groups, helping them to enhance facilities in disadvantaged communities. It supports a range of activities in all areas of communities, such as childcare groups, playgrounds, recreational groups, sports grounds, landscaping, and supporting the elderly.
Typical enhancements under the programme include the renovation of community centres and community amenities, improvements to town parks and common areas and spaces, and the purchase of equipment which is used to benefit the community. The programme has also supported energy efficient upgrades, developing community gardens, provision of defibrillators, CCTV, and sports and IT equipment.
“I am delighted to see such significant funding towards small community projects,” Mayor of Clonmel Borough District Cllr Garret Ahearn tells TipperaryLive.ie.
Mayor of Clonmel Borough District Cllr Garret Ahearn
“Coming from a small village myself, I am acutely aware that a relatively small amount of money can go a long way and this investment will greatly benefit local community projects throughout Tipperary.
“I want to acknowledge the excellent work done by all the community groups in Tipperary and I will be pushing for the Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring to roll out another Community Enhancement Programme for 2020,” the Fine Gael general election candidate adds.
2019 Community Enhancement Programme projects supported:
St. Nicholas Boxing Club, Carrick-on-Suir
CJ Kickhams GAA Club
Knock GAA
Ardcroney Community First Responders
Cullen Tidy Towns
South East Regional Family Support Network CLG
Ballingarry Tidy Towns
Kiltillane Court Residents Association, Templemore
Cooleens Residents Association, Clonmel
Heywood Close Residents Community, Clonmel
Hillwaking Community Radio Group, Bansha
Kilsheelan Kilcash Community Lotto
Ardfinnan Ladies Football Club
Manor Gate Residents Association, Carrick-on-Suir
Sliabh Ardagh Rural Development CLG, Killenaule
Duhill Community Council
Ard Ross Residents Association, Roscrea
Gortnahoe Playground Group
St. Michael's Avenue/Marian Terrace Residents Association, Tipperary
Order of Malta Nenagh Unit
Knockgraffon Old School Committee
Tipperary PPN
Thurles Mens Shed
Cullen Lattin AFC
Newcastle Community Alert Group
Cappawhite Community Alert
St. Ruadhan's Church of Ireland
Moyne Templetouhy GAA Club
Roscrea Boys Brigade
Donohill and District Soccer Club
Acquired Brain Injury Ireland, Clonmel
Kilsheelan Tidy Towns
Roscrea Athletic Club
Templemore Atheltic Club
Grangemockler Community Sportsfield Michael Hogan Commemmoration Committee
St. Paul's Community Centre, Clogheen
Roscrea Abbey Community Centre Ltd
St. Mary's Choral Society, Clonmel
Canon Hayes Community Recreation Centre, Tipperary
Place4U Limited, Clonmel
Ardfinnan Community Council
Tipperary Excel Arts heritage CLG
Cloneen Sports and Social Club
Roscrea Rugby Club
Roscrea CCTV Ltd
Cois Aglish Residents Association
St. Josephs Primary School
Upperchurch Drombane Active Retirement Association
Borrisokane Community Sports Ltd
Borrisokane Athletic
Borrisokane FC
SCEAL, Lorrha
Roscrea Tidy Towns
Clonmel Junction Arts Festival
Clanwilliam FC
Cahir Community Hall
Gleann Glas Residents Association, Roscrea
Glengoole Hall Committee
Timoney Graveyard Committee, Roscrea
Tipperary Town Jobs for Tipp CLG
Clonakenny GAA
Clonakenny Juvenile GAA Club
Roscrea Athletic Club
Templemore Active Retirement
Cnoc Mhuire Assupmtion Park Residents Association
Roscrea Lions Club
New Beginnings Women's Shed, Roscrea
Roscrea Bridge Club
Muintir na Tire, Roscrea
Clonakenny Tidy Village
BT Harps
Killurney National School
Templemore Ladies Football Club
Knock Tidy Village
Glengoole Tidy Towns
Mullinahone Tidy Towns
Rosslands Residents Association, Roscrea
Aglish Residents Development Committee
Elm Tree Communities Limited
Clonmel Town FC
Ballinderry Development Association
Templemore Amateur Boxing Club
Carrick-on0Suir Community Resource Centre
Kilbarron Terryglass Historical Society
Mullinahone Community Playground
Thurles Arts and Crafts
Roscrea Cares CLG T/A Age Friendly Roscrea
Thurles Squash Club
Thurles Youth Project YWIT
Ballingarry Community Centre
Ballingarry Playground Committee
Ballingarry (Thurles) Community Development CLG
Tipperary Mid West Radio Co-operative Society
Ballymoreen Graveyard Committee
Four Bridges Community Alert
Emly Tennis Club
Cloughjordan Community Development Committee
Tipperary Town Football Club
Ballysloe Tidy Towns Association
Killenaule Community Enhancement Group
Kilsheelan Scout Group
Newport Community Text Alert Committee
34th Tipperary Scouts Clonoulty Rossmore
Knockanrawley Resource Centre
Glengoole United
Mullinahone Mens Shed
Donohill Community Centre
Rosanna Lawn Tennis Club
12th Tipperary Newport Scouts
Gortahools Racquetball club
Ballylynch Residents Association
Rearcross Community Council
Kildangan GAA Club
Millennium Family Resource Centre CLG
Ss. Peter and Paul Graveyard Committee, Clonmel
Rathmoy Residents Association
Kplan Community Centre, Kilsheelan
Tipperary Baby Parent and Toddler Group
Clonoulty Rossmore Vintage club
Rhodendron Walking Festival
Friends of Bridgwater House DP
Cappawhite Community Council LTd
Patrick's Gate Residents Association, Gortnahoe
Ballagh Social Centre
Newcastle Community Development Group
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on