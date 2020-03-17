Sad passing of Mary Walsh, lifetime member of Cahir Park Golf Club

Late Mary Walsh

Cahir Park Golf Club was saddened to learn of the death of Mary Walsh who died on Wednesday, March 11 2020 at South Tipperary General Hospital. She was a member from the earliest times and her passing severs another link with the foundation of the Club.

From her initial participation she became a member of the ladies’ committee and was Lady Captain in 1973. At a time when the total number of employees was one man, who looked after the course, the off-course running of the club required volunteers. Mary was not slow in coming forward to help. Catering for visiting teams meant she with other ladies, had to provide meals, hot or cold, and of course do the washing up, clean and maintain the clubhouse.

She could play golf too! An accomplished player she won two Lady Captain’s Prizes those of 1970 and 1974. A keen competitor she was much in demand for mixed foursomes and was a member of the Cahir Park team which reached the Munster final of the Irish Golf Clubs Mixed foursomes in 1980.

A game of golf with Mary was not a leisurely afternoon stroll. It was a rapid test of of prowess and fitness with a generous helping of her quick witted banter. Her golfing friends will recall fondly her ready smile and infectious good humour which made it a pleasure to be in her company.

The Club offers its deepest sympathy to her husband Paddy, her daughter Caroline, her sons Anthony, Joe, Brian and Ronan who will bear the burden of her loss most acutely.

Her funeral Mass was celebrated by Father Peter Cullen at which the Club was represented by a guard of honour of the President Millie Webb, Lady Captain Susan Carey with many past officers and members.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Ní bheidh a leithéid ann aris.