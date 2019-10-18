Hits from the musicals show in Carrick-on-Suir will raise funds for local school 

A fundraising 'Hits from the Shows' concert in aid of Newtown Upper National School will take place in the Rising Stars Studios at North Quay in Carrick-on-Suir on Friday, October 25.

The show will feature songs from the top musicals and is being hosted by Mala Raggett.

Performers wil include Mala, Michael, Bennie and Ruthie Raggett, Maria O'Shea-Enright, Siobhán Grace-Regan, Neill Bourke, Alan Ahearne, Catherine Hogan and Laura Dunphy.