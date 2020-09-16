Tipperary woman reveals future plans after landing maximum Leaving Cert points

A Tipperary woman plans to study Medicine at University College Dublin (UCD) after achieving a maximum 625 points in the Leaving Certificate.

Kilfeacle’s Jennifer Fogarty says the uncertainty around the exams was harder than studying at home.

She was expecting predicted grades once Covid-19 cases began to rise.

Jennifer offers an insight into how she secured top marks. “I don’t think there’s any secret to Leaving Cert success other than to use all the resources and facilities available to you, make good use of your time, and approach it as an opportunity to get yourself closer to wherever you want to be, rather than something to fear or dread,” she advises.

Jennifer thoroughly enjoyed her experience at Cashel Community School. “I always really enjoyed my classes, particularly Art and English, and I got on well with the teachers. Our teachers took work and study seriously, but also made school really enjoyable. I was happy in school,” Jennifer says.

Jennifer is preparing for the transition to third-level education and says the incoming first years have the chance to rewrite the college experience.“Everything in school is laid out for you, and we have to take more responsibility for ourselves now in college,” she says.

“I have heard all the stories from older cousins and friends who have gone to college, and I don’t know if it will be any better or worse for students starting this month. We just have to make the most of it! We won’t have anything to compare it to, as we will be the first to start college in these circumstances,” she adds.