Launch of Cashel Arts Festival 2021

The 19th annual Cashel Arts Festival, taking place from the 16th until the 19th September is officially underway! The launch of our 2021 brochure and festival took place on the Plaza in Cashel on Thursday, 9th September with limited attendance due to public health advice.

The Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Councillor Marie Murphy officially opened Cashel Arts Festival 2021, accompanied by Deputy Martin Browne TD, Councillors Declan Burgess and Roger Kennedy, and Chairperson of Cashel Arts Festival, Anne Marie O’Donnell, along with a representative group of sponsors, artists and members of the Arts Festival committee.

We are delighted to have our festival off to a great start and look forward to a fun and entertaining weekend ahead!

The theme of this year’s festival is ‘Reawakening: finding ourselves again’. Events will take place through a variety of media to ensure the comfort and safety of all.

With this in mind, the entirely voluntary team has carefully curated a weekend of varied arts experiences, including in-person live events, events live/ streamed online, events broadcast on our outdoor screen in the town, events hosted on local radio and a host of events that you can view on our website.

Join us however you can and help us celebrate the return of normal life and revel in the reactions the arts awake in us all. For all the details of events taking place over the course of the festival, and to book your tickets, please check out our website, www.cashelartsfest.com.

This year, our varied visual arts programme, carefully curated by Catherine Marshall, boasts a diverse array of talent that will be displayed all around Cashel during the festival. DE RERUM NATURA (ACCORDING TO NATURE)- an installation of sculpture, inspired by the history and architectural quality of one of Cashel’s finest buildings, is the combined work of three artists, Rachel Parry, Alan Counihan and Gypsy Ray.

Using found organic objects, and handmade artist’s books, the work reminds us of time passing, fragility, climate change and mortality, exploring the interaction of mankind and nature in their work. Portrait of Cashel 2021 by painter and photographer Mary A. Kelly is a photo-montage using photos supplied by the people of Cashel and the surrounding area.

The images, all sent during the pandemic, combine to produce a unique testament to the richness of local communities during a time of crisis. The framed portrait, created especially for Cashel Arts Festival 2021, will be on display in Cashel Library during the festival. Ceiliúradh will bring together key works from several decades of public performance and sound/ video installation by Alanna O’Kelly.

It marks the 30th anniversary of the Greenham Common anti- nuclear protests, and led to O’Kelly’s ‘Chanting down Greenham’, incorporating women’s power, dance and traditional Irish keening as a weapon of international protest. Performance/installations since then have changed how Irish people deal with a history of famine and emigration and the experience of recent migrants to Ireland.

Cashel Arts Festival is an event of and for our local community and the involvement and participation of locals is a vital aspect of the festival. On Sunday, join photographer John Cash on a River Suir photography walk from his native Golden to Cashel. Learn about photography, wildlife and history along the way.

There will also be children’s art workshops with Elke Wilson and An Afternoon of Outdoor Film, curated by Filmmaker and Cashel resident Dónal Ó Céilleachair taking place on the grounds of St. John the Baptist Cathedral on Sunday. PRINT VAN GO is a travelling studio which makes printmaking public and accessible to a wide audience. Taking inspiration from the tradition of Broadside Ballads, come meet artist Aoife Barrett and learn how to create your own hand-printed ballads, poems and stories at this drop-in workshop.

A Craft Market will take place on the Plaza in Cashel from 12 – 4pm. Tipperary has a wide range of craftspeople, working in all different areas and we are delighted to bring together a few to show and sell their work. A great opportunity to see and support local craftsmanship! Babcock and Bobbins will provide street entertainment also

There are many events taking place over the weekend, including our headline acts, talks and a wide range of music and film. Please check out our website, www.cashelartsfest.com and find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to see the array of events that we have to offer! Brochures with a programme of events can also be found in local businesses. Booking is now live on our website for both free and paid events, as numbers will be limited due to current public health guidelines.

Thank you to our principal funders: The Arts Council, Tipperary County Council, Creative Ireland, Foras na Gaeilge, Cian O’Carroll Solicitors, Mulcahy Construction and Cashel Heritage and Development Trust, who make our festival possible.

From the 16th to the 19th September, Cashel will be filled with colour, music and a vast display of entertainment from a local, national and international stage. We hope you find the time to experience it all!