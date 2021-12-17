Unwrap A Christmas Story At Bedtime with Cashel Library

For more information see the Tipperary County Council library service facebook page
Join Suzanne in Cashel Library from Friday, December 17 to Friday, December 24, Christmas Eve (inclusive) as she unwraps a different story every night for you to enjoy at home snuggled up by the fire with your family!
This is an online event and takes place at 7.30pm. Enjoy family time at your library with some great Christmas stories while staying snug in your own home.
Let's do a little countdown to Christmas with some wonderful stories.
