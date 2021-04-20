Two men arrested in connection with separate drugs seizures in Clonmel

Gardaí arrested two men in connection with two separate drugs seizures in Clonmel over the past few days.

One man was arrested after gardaí found €500 worth of cannabis and prescription drugs when they searched him in an estate in Clonmel last Friday, April 16.

The second man was arrested after gardaí seized an estimated €700 worth of cannabis and cocaine during a search of a house in Clonmel last Saturday.

The two men were taken to Clonmel Garda Station for interview and have since been released without charge and files are to be submitted on each case to the Director of Public Prosecutions.