Clonmel World Music presents John Blek in Jerry Moynihans

Gerry Lawless and the Clonmel World Music crew are delighted to be back promoting music in Clonmel, following a tough two years for us all.

They are beginning a very busy program of gigs between February and July with a great Irish artist, John Blek from Cork.

This gig will be part of The County Sessions series, held in Jerry Moynihan's, Gladstone Street Clonmel.

John Blek is an artist with a story to tell. With his timeless emotive voice and layered fingerstyle guitar you will be transported from scene to scene as his expansive songbook unfolds.

John is Cork City born and bred currently residing only a mile or two from his childhood home but listening to his music you can hear the influence of travel and experience. His music is written from such a personal place that it creates the sense that he grew up with these songs, that they are in his blood – and in a way he did, they are his thoughts, his words, his sounds and his stories.

It all began for him in the passenger seat of his father’s Hiace van. Parked in the driveway running the battery down listening to cassettes from Jim Croce, Willy Nelson and The Beatles. These formative musical experiences unknowingly laid the foundation for John’s self lead musical education.

Later the discovery of Bert Jansch, Bob Dylan, Nick Jones and Neil Young added more fuel to his fire. He began writing his own music at 15 for no other reason than that he found it frustrating and false trying to learn and imitate other musicians' work. That was the start of his pursuit of his own unique voice.

Although only 35 John has a catalogue of music that would represent a life’s work for many musicians. Blek is a career musician, and he has dedicated his working life to developing his music. He began his solo career in 2014, and over the last eight years has created a reputation as a singer songwriter who is sure to leave a legacy of timeless music that will speak to generations.

He has released 8 albums to date. He speaks about his craft as passionately as he performs and has a dedicated fan base, meaning he has a well-worn path returning to play venues across Germany, Belgium, Holland, Denmark and the UK as well playing to sold out venues in Ireland.

This very special show takes place in the cosy function room in Moynihan's pub in Clonmel, in a cafe style setting with full seating at candle-lit tables.

Doors for the gig will open at 8pm. There will be no support act, and John Blek will start at 9pm prompt.

Tickets are available in Moynihans; www.clonmelworldmusic.com, or from Gerry Lawless on 086 3389619.