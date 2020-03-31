Feed The Heroes fund raises over €550,000 to feed frontline workers in just 2 weeks

Feed The Heroes is a national fund which aims to provide frontline staff with nutritious meals.

These critical staff members act as our first line of medical defense against Covid-19, and Feed The Heroes raised a staggering €550,000 in just two weeks.

So far meals have been delivered to staff at the Covid-19 Testing Centres, HSE Contact Tracing, the National Ambulance Service and the Fire Brigade as well as hospital workers.To date more than 18,500 meals have been delivered to the above frontline staff, nationwide.

Feed The Heroes partners with restaurants and takeaways, caterers and commercial kitchens to prepare and deliver the meals and co-ordinates with the frontline teams to ensure they get to where they are needed.

Feed The Heroes has clearly struck a chord with Irish people with the funds raised to date coming from more than 11,300 individual donations.

The meals, as well as providing much needed food, are also a simple way of showing solidarity and gratitude to Ireland’s critical frontline workers who are working long shifts in very challenging circumstances as they combat Ireland’s biggest ever public health emergency.



To donate to the Feed The Heroes fund log onto www.feedtheheroes.com