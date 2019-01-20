Tipperary deaths - Sunday January 20, 2019

The late Eileen Crosse

The death has occurred of Eileen Crosse (née McCarthy) late of Alleen, Donohill, Tipperary / Cappamore, Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Denis. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sons Michael, Tom, John, Anthony and Donnacha, daughters, Bridget, Assumpta, Mary and Helen, brother Jimmy, sister Mary, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Donohill Church, Monday (January, 21st) from 5pm to 8pm . Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11:30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Paddy Kavanagh

The death has occurred of Paddy Kavanagh late of 4 Ballyneale, Clonea, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Reposing at his residence on Sunday, January 20th, from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass in Clonea Church on Monday, January 21st, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Monday morning, please.

The late of Marie McCarthy

The death has occurred of Marie McCarthy (née Kerwick) late of 13 Churchview, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her husband Jimmy, sons Derek, Ian and Nigel, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister, brothers, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home this Sunday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arriving to the Church of Our Lady and St. Kevin, Littleton on Monday morning at 11 a.m. for Funeral Mass at 11.30 a.m. followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The late Peter McGrath

The death has occurred of Peter McGrath late of Barronstown, Limerick Junction, Tipperary and late of Gotinstown, Tipperary Town. Pery sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Carmel, sons Greg, Evan and Cathal, daughter-in-law Clara, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Monday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am with cremation to follow at Shannon Crematorium.

The late Kathleen O'Reilly

The death has occurred of Kathleen ( Cissie ) O'Reilly (née Cleary) late of Bellavue House Western Road, Clonmel, Tipperary / Ballyshannon, Donegal. Funeral arrangements later.

The late John Stokes

The death has occurred of John Stokes late of Glenconnor Heights, Clonmel, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridget, sons Michael John and William, daughters Anne and Mary, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary on Sunday from 4pm with removal at 6pm to St. Oliver’s Church, Clonmel. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Suir.

The late Taylor Swords

The death has occurred of Taylor Swords late of Pearse Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Predeceased by her father Robert, sister Kerri-Ann. Sadly missed by her mother Anita, step-father Michael, brothers Jamie, Adam and Michael, sisters Anita and Destiny, uncles, aunts, cousisn and her boyfriend Adam. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary this Sunday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30am St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

