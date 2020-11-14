Tipperary deaths - Saturday, November 14, 2020

The late Maureen Ryan

The death has occurred of Maureen Ryan (née Pickham) late of Marian Terrace, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Maureen, predeceased by her husband Noel, father Patrick, mother Sadie and sister Nora. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Suzanne, sons Barry and Rory, grandchildren, brothers Pat and Jimmy, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. R.I.P.

Due to current government restrictions on Covid 19, a family funeral Mass for Maureen will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary, on Sunday, Nov. 15th 2020, at 12 noon and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on https://www.twitch.tv/tipperaryparish. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, click on the link on RIP.ie.

The late Kathleen Ellen Coffey

The death has occurred of Kathleen Ellen Coffey (née Walsh) late of Deerpark, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Died 12th November 2020. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Michael, John and Richard, daughter Jane, brother Pat, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in peace

Arriving at St Nicholas Church, Carrick-on-Suir on Monday, 16 November 2020, for Funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery. Kathleen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on St Nicholas and St Patrick’s Facebook page. Due to HSE guidelines the funeral will take place privately to immediate family. We suggest using the condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your cooperation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Guiseppina Malizia (nee Iannelli)

The death has occurred of Guiseppina Malizia (nee Iannelli) late of Italy and late of Fast Food Pearse St., Rathnaleen, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by her beloved husband Domenico, daughter Rita & son Raffaelle. Deeply regretted by her cherished family Raffeala, Francesca, Emilia and Fabrizio, grandchildren, sisters Scholastica and Irene, brothers Sabatino, Aldo & Alfred, son-in-law Vittorio, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Guiseppina Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place this Sunday at 12 o'clock in St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio at 106.2 Fm. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time. Donations in lieu of flowers to Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association (IMNDA).

The late John O'Neill

The death has occurred of John O'Neill late of Elm Park, Clonmel, Tipperary, 13th November 2020 peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Very deeply regretted by his wife Patsy, children Sheena, Fidelma, Thomas and John Anthony, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends. May John Rest in Peace

John’s funeral cortège will arrive at St. Mary’s Church at 10.15am on Sunday for Funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Due to Government restrictions numbers are limited to 25 people in the church. John’s Funeral Mass may be watched live via the St. Mary’s Parish Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the Condolences section on RIP.ie.

The late Con Rohan

The death has occurred of Con (Cornelius) Rohan (Roughan) late of Barnagore, Dolla, Nenagh, Tipperary, November 12th 2020, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, predeceased by his daughter Siobhán, brothers Denis, James and Jackie, sisters Maureen and Angela, beloved husband of Joan and loving father of Paul, Peter and Alan. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, sister Josie, daughters-in-law Liz, Sally and Lorraine, Siobhán's partner Joe, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family, please click on the link on RIP.ie. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Christina Ryan

The death has occurred of Christina (Ina) Ryan (née McDonnell) late of Iona, Rahealty, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly Dalkey, Co Dublin. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of the staff of Milford Care Center. Will be sadly missed by her husband Tom, daughters Bríd and Mary (Wade), grand-daughter Aoife, grand-son Cian, son in law Tony, brother John, sisters Mary, Breda, Eileen and Lily, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. May She Rest In Peace

Following government guidelines on public gatherings, observing social distancing, wearing face masks and avoiding handshaking; Ina's funeral cortége will arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday, 16th November, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Numbers are limited to 25 family members in the church. The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Donations if desired to Milford Care Center or Breast Cancer Research.

The late Alice Thompson

The death has occurred of Alice Thompson (née Moloney) late of 4 Parkmore, Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully in the care of the Matron and staff of The Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea. Predeceased by Joseph, Alice, Linda and Nuala. Deeply regretted by her daughters Geraldine and Olive, sons Paul, Derek and Michael, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace

Due to government guidelines Alice's Funeral Mass will be for family and relatives only. Private removal on Monday morning from her granddaughters Sharon residence, Grange - (travelling down Templemore Road, down Convent Hill, into Rosemary Square and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery. House strictly private Please. Her Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie. Please leave messages of condolence on the link on RIP.ie.

The late Pauline Ward

The death has occurred of Pauline Ward (née Coskeran) late of Australia & formerly of Mooresfort, Lattin, Co. Tipperary on 10th Nov. 2020. Pauline. Predeceased by her husband Mike, father Davy & mother Nonie (O'Brien), brothers David & Tommy & sister Maureen. Deeply regretted by her family, brothers John (Lattin) & Terence (Kilross), sisters Joan, Ester & Kathleen England, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives & friends. Rest in Peace. Funeral will take place in Australia.