Tipperary deaths and funeral details, December 8

THOMAS (TOM) O'MEARA

Poulakerra, Toomevara, Tipperary

Peacefully at University hospital Limerick 7/12/2020. Pre-deceased by his beloved son Sean. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret and children Ann O'Meara, Breda Gleeson, Martin O'Meara, Maura Ryan, Geraldine Ryan and Mairead Fahy. Tom is survived by his brothers Matt & Martin, sister Anne Bourke, sons-in-law PJ, John, Robert and Ned, daughter-in-law Tina, grandchildren John, Tomas, Thomas, Matthew, Liam, Martin, Moira, Adrian, Finola, Shane, Kieran, Emer and Maria, great-grandchildren Jack, Max, Sean & Eoghan, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

May Tom Rest In Peace

Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass for Tom will take place in St.Joseph's Church, Toomevara this Wednesday at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in Ballinree Cemetery. Tom's funeral mass will be on Radio 106.5 fM. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time. " House Private Please"

Thomas (Tommy) O'Mahoney

Albert Street, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Thomas “Tommy” O’Mahoney, Albert Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Tommy passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday morning. Predeceased by his father Michéal and more recently by his nephew Dean, he will be sadly missed by his mother Paulette, sister Mary, brothers Mitch, Eoin, Kieran, Paul, Seán & Luke, aunts Marlene (Cronin) and Nora (Kirwan), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Thursday at 12 noon. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

Kitty O'Donoghue (née O'Dea)

Clonmel, Tipperary / Pallasgreen, Limerick

The death has occurred of Kitty O’Donoghue (nee O’Dea), Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly Gurthnakisteen, Pallasgreen, Co Limerick. 6th December 2020 in the exceptional loving and tender care of the staff of Our Lady’s Hospital, Cashel. Predeceased by her husband Larry, siblings Mary Catherine, Biddy, Jim, Bill and Nancy. Loving and beloved mother of Ann. Deeply regretted by her sisters Joan and Nora, sister-in-law Peggy, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May Kitty Rest in Peace

In accordance with current guidelines, numbers at Kitty’s funeral are limited to fifty people in the Church. Kitty’s Funeral Cortège will leave her Residence at 11.10am on Wednesday, 9th December, to arrive at S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. This may be viewed on

www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

We thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

Patrick (Pat) O'Connell

Kilfeacle, Tipperary / Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Ballincollig, Cork

O'Connell, Kilfeacle and late of Davitt Street, Tipperary Town, Dec. 7th 2020, Patrick (Pat). Ex Sgt 1st FAR Murphy Barracks, Ballincollig, Co. Cork. Sadly missed by his family, son Fearghal, daughters Lorraine, Fiona and Aileen, grandchildren especially Seana, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions on Covid 19, a family Mass for Pat will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary on Wednesday, Dec. 9th, at 12 noon and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on https://www.twitch.tv/tipperaryparish.

Maureen Molloy (née Dunne)

Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary

The death has occurred of Maureen Molloy (nee Dunne), Ballingarry, Thurles, Co Tipperary. Maureen passed away peacefully on the 6th of December 2020, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan. Predeceased by her husband Dick and son Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Mairead, sons Sean and Derek, son-in-law,daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Maureen Rest in Peace

In keeping with current Government guidelines, Maureen's Funeral shall be private. Removal on Wednesday morning from Ronan's Funeral Home, Ballingarry to the Church of The Assumption, Ballingarry for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Elizabeth (Lizzie) Harney (née Dawson)

Mooreabbey, Galbally, Tipperary

Harney, (Née Dawson), Mooreabbey, Galbally, Co. Tipperary on the 7th December 2020. Elizabeth (Lizzie). Predeceased by her husband William. Deeply regretted by her loving family sons Eamonn & Liam, daughters Mary & Chrissie, brother Mattie (England), grandchildren Kevin, Karen & Shane, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fraser's Funeral Home, Galbally, Co. Limerick on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving at Galbally Church Wednesday morning at 11.15am for 11.30am Mass. The Mass is being live streamed on Facebook (link to follow). Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery. Due to current restrictions reposing times & funeral will be private for family & close friends.