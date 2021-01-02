Tipperary deaths - Saturday, January 2, 2021

The late Hillary Doyle

The death has occurred of Hillary (William) Doyle late of Glenegad Road, Old Bridge and ate of Abbey Road, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Hillary (William), father of the late Carol, sadly missed by his loving family Mark, Andrea, Christopher and David, sister Anna, brothers Tommy, Matty, Billy, Seanie and Pat, son-in-law Keith, daughters-in-law Caz, Michelle and Emma, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral Mass will take place on Monday morning at 11 o'clock in St. Mary's Church, Irishtown followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your messages of sympathy to the family. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot can take part in the ceremony on the church livestream service www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie. House Private Please. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

The late Gerard Hackett

The death has occurred of Gerard (Ger) Hackett late of Kilnacarriga, Newcastle, Clonmel, Tipperary. Passed away unexpectedly at his home on 31st December 2020. Sadly missed by his mother Betty, brother Desmond, sisters Margaret, Colette and Valerie, sister-in-law Anne, brothers-in-law Kieran and Eoin, aunts Sr Mary, Catriona and Mary Sellers, niece, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral Mass will take place on Monday morning at 11 o'clock in the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence book on RIP.ie as an option for offering your message of sympathy to the family.

The late Shaun Hilmi

The death has occurred of Shaun Hilmi late of Beechwood, Nenagh, Tipperary, E45 E024. Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Pre-deceased by his beloved grandparents Daniel & Noreen Flannery. Will be sadly missed by his loving parents Lee and Geraldine, sister Laura & brother Craig, grandparents Jennifer & Ismet, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. May Sean Rest In Peace. Due to current guidelines regarding Covid-19 a family funeral will take place. Sean's funeral cortege will leave Beechwood this Monday at 12.30 o'c, arriving at St.Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Requiem Mass at 1 o'c. Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery Those who would like to have attended the mass but cannot may view it on the church livestream at www.nenaghparish.ie or on radio 106.2 Fm. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Milford Hospice. The family thank you for your understanding and support at this sad time, messages of condolence can be left for the family on the link on RIP.ie.

The late Elsie McAuliffe

The death has occurred of Elsie McAuliffe (née Kennedy) late of 84 Kennedy Park, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly Knockfune, Curreeny. At home in the loving care of her family, will be sadly missed by her husband Jerry, her sons Noel, Gerard and Diarmuid, her daughter Elizabeth, daughters-in-law Sue, Mary and Lisa, son-in-law Mike, grandchildren Hugh, Eoin, Fintan, Sarah, Brian, Thomas, Jason, Noah and Ben, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and many friends. Rest in Peace. In accordance with government guidelines, a private Funeral Mass will take place in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, limited to 10 family members only, on this Monday morning at 11 a.m. which may be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie followed by burial in St. Patrick's cemetery. Please use the condolence section on RIP.ie to express your sympathies to Elsie's family. Thank you. House private please The family appreciate all the kindness and wonderful care provided to Elsie during her illness from her many Carers and donations, if desired, to Milford Care Team.

The late Edmond Nugent

The death has occurred of Edmond Nugent late of Ballymacarbry, Waterford / Ballymacarbry, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by his sister Kitty, Bobby (in his 91st year) passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital on Friday surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband and father he will be sadly missed by his wife Ann, sons Eddie, Kevin, Cyril and David, daughters Ann and Kathleen, grandchildren Roy, Lucy, Gemma, Katie, Ivan, Cora, Isla and Eve, son-in-law William, daughter-in-law Rose, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace. A private Funeral Mass will be held in Our Lady & St Lawrence Church, Fourmilewater on Sunday at 12 o’clock. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and burial will be private for immediate family and close friends. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence on RIP.ie or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.