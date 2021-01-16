Tipperary deaths - Saturday, January 16, 2021

The late Diana Howe

The death has occurred of Diana (Catherine) Howe (née Fogarty) late of Tullig, Killarney and formerly of Station House, Killarney, Kerry / Templemore, Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Frank, dear mother of the late Catherine and Laurence Patrick and sister of the late Martin and Bríd. Very sadly missed by her loving family, Fr Michael (Columban Fathers), Joe, Mary, Carmel (Mullane), Brendan, Siobhán (O'Keeffe), Frank and Deirdre, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 13 much loved grandchildren Orla, Nicholas, Luan, Mark, Alex, Sinéad, Diarmuid, Lorcan, Shane, Rebecca, Oisín, Emer and Grace, brother Paddy, sisters Sr. Margaret, Maura, Betty and Nancy, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. House private please. In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place for Diana in St Mary's Cathedral. Diana's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on killarneyparish.com on Tuesday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Holycross Day Care Centre, Killarney. If you wish to offer your condolences only, please click on the link on RIP.ie.

The late Mary Nolan

The death has occurred of Mary (Joe) Nolan (née Breen) late of Mohober, Mullinahone, Tipperary / Callan, Kilkenny. In the loving care of Mount Carmel Nursing Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny after a long illness bravely borne in her 94th year.

Pre deceased by her loving husband John. Deeply regretted by her three loving sisters Kathleen, Eileen and Brenda, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. May She Rest In Peace. Requiem Mass Sunday January 17th at 9.30am in St Michael's Church, Mullinahone followed by burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Those wishing to leave messages of support for the family may do so in the condolence section on RIP.ie. In keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid-19 a maximum of 10 people are allowed in the church.

The late Frank O'Callaghan

The death has occurred of Frank (Francis) O'Callaghan late of Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly of Clogheen Co Tipperary. 14th January 2021 (peacefully) at Tallaght University Hospital, beloved husband of the late Kathleen, he will be sadly missed by his daughters Aideen, Sheena and Emma, son Brian, grandchildren Amy, Ashling, Owen and Sophie, sons-in-law Peter, John and Colman, daughter-in-law Louise, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace. A private family funeral will take place due to government guidelines on public gatherings. Messages of sympathy for Frank’s family may be be left in the Condolence section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Tallaght University Hospital.

The late Brid O'Neill

The death has occurred of Bríd O'Neill (née O'Shea) late of Terenure, Dublin and previously of Clonmel and Caherciveen. Passed away peacefully at home on January 16th, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Frank, adored mother of Gearóid, Colm, Eleanor, Máire, Frank and Seán. Devoted grandmother to Sarah, Shannon, Frank, Eoghan, Seán, Rachel, Laura, Gavin, Caitlin, Alanna and the late Cian and infants Adam and Allana. Sadly missed by sister Pat (Buckley), brothers Ted and Brendan. Predeceased by her brothers Jerome, John, Michael, Dan and Padraig. Mourned by daughters-in-law Kathleen, Maura, Mary, son-in-law Andrew, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and wide circle of friends. We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to mam’s care givers, especially Jackie Baker, for their wonderful kindness and support. Due to current restrictions, a private family funeral will take place on Monday (January 18th) at 10:00 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, Templeogue and this may be viewed on www.churchservices.tv. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel, Co.Tipperary.

The late Thomas Ryan

The death has occurred of Thomas Ryan late of Sliabh Coimeálta, Monroe, Newtown, Tipperary and formerly of Toor, Newport and Birmingham U.K. 15th January 2021 peacefully at St. Joseph’s hospital Nenagh. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, sons Patrick, Thomas and Adrian, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Arrival on Monday 18th January at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Toor for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery Newport. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

The late Margaret (Peggy) Bowes

The death has occurred of Margaret-Peggy Bowes (née O'Donnell) late of Gort na Smol, Ardgaoithe and late of Miltown Britton, Lisronagh. 14th January 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of her daughter Margaret and her family. (Predeceased by her husband Richard) Adored mother and best friend to Carmel, Margaret, Catherine and Helen, sister Catherine, nephew Thomas, grandchildren, sons in law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Peggy’s funeral cortège will depart Miltown Britton on Sunday at 12.30pm for St. John the Baptist Church Powerstown for a private funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. May the angels envelop Peggy’s gentle soul and keep her safe in the presence of God. In accordance with current guidelines, numbers are limited to 10 people at the funeral. Thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time. please leave your personal message for Peggy's family on the condolence section on RIP.ie.

The late Maura Colville

The death has occurred of Maura Colville (née O'Donnell) late of Duleek, Meath and formerly of Ardmayle, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. 10th January 2021. Peacefully at her home. Maura, beloved wife to Joseph and loving mam to Almary, Christopher, Sandra and Laura. Sadly missed by her husband, daughters, son, sons-in-law Derek, Alan and Dermot, daughter-in-law Lorraine, grandchildren Kieran, Mark, Shauna, Jason, Georgia, Alaia, Seán, Brendan, Darren, Joseph and Adam, great-granddaughters Leah and Emelia, brother Pat, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings (a limit of 10 family in the Church) Maura’s Funeral will be held privately for immediate family only. Funeral will be streamed live on www.youtube.com/user/finnegandvd. on Sunday, 24th January, at 2.00pm from St. Cianan’s Church, Duleek. Burial afterwards in Good Shepard Cemetery. For those who cannot attend due to these restrictions please leave a personal message for the family in the Condolence section on RIP.ie.

The late Denis Doyle

The death has occurred of Denis Doyle late of Dungar, Roscrea, Offaly / Roscrea, Tipperary (Doyles Undertakers, Roscrea and former Roscrea Fire Station Officer) died 15th Jan 2021. Predeceased by his wife Noreen, his granddaughter Rubyleigh. Denis, deeply regretted by his heartbroken partner Kathleen, his children Linda, Donnacha, Tammy and Christian and their spouses, his adored grandchildren, sisters and brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Denis's funeral cortege will be leaving his residence on Sunday morning at 9.45am travelling via Dungar, Fancroft Cross, Assumption Park to arrive at his funeral home at 11am briefly and then on to St Cronan's Church for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by private cremation in Shannon Crematorium. Denis's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.stcronanscluster.ie In accordance with current HSE guidelines only 10 people allowed in church. For those that would like to attend but cannot please use the condolence link on RIP.ie.

The late Ann English

The death has occurred of Ann English (née Delaney) late of Clogheen, Cahir, Co. Tipperary, and formery of Clondulane, Fermoy. Deeply regretted by her husband Tom, son Thomas, daughter Maggie, daughter-in-law Lucia, grandchildren Alex, Kenneth, Callum, her brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. In accordance with government guidelines a private funeral mass will take place in St. Mary's Church Clogheen on Monday 18th January at 12 noon and afterwards cremation will take place in the Island crematorium Ringaskiddy, Cork. Funeral mass will be available on radio FM 105 within Clogheen, Ballyporeen and Burncourt area.Please leave a message on the online condolence link on RIP.ie.

The late Richard Johnson

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Johnson late of Drumcondra, Dublin and late of Thurles, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Aer Lingus. January 15th 2021 (peacefully) at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny. Beloved husband of Evelyne, loving father of Emmet and brother of Gerard and the late Thomas. Sadly missed by his family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines, a private Service will take place for immediate family. A message of Condolence can be left in the Section below. The Service for Richard can be seen on Monday afternoon, 18th January 2021, at 2pm through the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/glasnevin-cemetery. The above link is provided and managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for it’s functionality or any interruption to a live stream. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Francis Hospice, Raheny.

The late Mary Tobin

The death has occurred of Mary Tobin (née O'Donoghue) late of Shamrock Hill, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully in the care of her family at her son Mark's residence. Mary, wife of the late Maurice, sadly missed by her loving family son Mark, daughter Sue, son-in-law Eddie, daughter-in-law Eliz, grandchildren Emma, Luke, Jennie and Rachel, sisters Pam and Kate, her brothers Frank (deceased), Michael, Billy, Noel and Paddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and her many friends. Rest In Peace. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, Mary's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only on Sunday at 12.30 o'clock in SS Peter & Paul's Church followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. We suggest using the condolences section on RIP.ie as an option to offer messages of comfort and sympathy to the family. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. House private please. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.