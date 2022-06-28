Deaths and funeral arrangements for Tipperary: June 28

Mary Scully (née Browne) of Ballyrickard, Tralee and formerly Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary

Died peacefully, in the tender care of the Aperee Living team, Skehanagh, Tralee on 26th June 2022, beloved wife of Liam and dear mother of Kevin, Niamh, Caroline, Elaine and Sinéad. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Laoise, Alice, Liam, Lucy, Ciara, Meabh, Eoin, Cathal, Aisling, Sorcha, Caoimhe and Bláithín, brother Fr. Vincent Browne C.S.S.P. (Blackrock), daughter-in-law Mary Howard, sons-in-law Michael Donovan, Cormac Casey, Nicholas Mullins and Conor Sheehan, sister-in-law Noeline, brother-in-law Enda, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Wednesday, 29th June, from 6 pm to 7:30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 11:30 am where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 12 noon (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland – Kerry Branch via donations link below or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

***************************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of Nuala RUSSELL (née McGettigan) Rathfarnham, Dublin / Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

(Peacefully) at Tallaght University Hospital, beloved wife of the late John (Séan), she will be sadly missed by her daughters Margaret, Paula and Karen, her beloved grandchildren Laoise, Séan, Dáire, Eoin, Rebecca, Jenny, Adam and Hugo, Sisters Mary and Ethna, Brother Tony, sons-in-law Shane and Adam, brothers-in-law Paddy, Brían and Edward, nieces, nephews, relatives and her very good neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Fanagans Funeral Home, Willbrook, Rathfarnham tomorrow, Tuesday, 28th June, between 4pm and 6pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan for 10am Mass followed by burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery. The Mass may be viewed on the following link https://churchmedia.tv/ballyroan-parish-church-rathfarnham. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin.

************************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of Daniel James Curran Late of Harlesden, London and formerly Knockmorris, Cahir, Tipperary

It is with great sadness we announce the death of Daniel James Curran late of Harlesden, London and formerly Knockmorris, Cahir Co. Tipperary who passed away suddenly on Saturday 11th June 2022. Pre-deceased by his mother and father Catherine and Daniel, sister Rena and brother-in-law Terry. Dan will be sadly missed by his wife Pearl, daughters Michelle and Priscilla, sons-in-law Liam and Michael, his grandchildren Daniel, Lauren, Calum, Darragh and Nathan, his nieces Majella, Georgina and Lisa, his sisters-in-law and a wider circle of family and friends. Dan's funeral Mass will be held on Monday 27th June at 6 o'clock in Sacred Heart Church, Quex Road, Kilburn. Funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/Kilburn

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary (E91 VH64) on Tuesday June 28th from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock with removal on Wednesday afternoon to St. Mary's Church Cahir, Co.Tipperary (E21 KV00) arriving at 1.50 o'clock for requiem Mass at 2 o'clock followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery

**************************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of Pierce (Bertie) BSc Buckley Knocka, Cahir, Tipperary, E21 R897

Pierce (Musician and Psychotherapist) passed peacefully after a short illness at Cork University Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He will be very sadly missed by his wife Maureen, sons Pierce Gerard, James and William, daughter Karen, sisters Mary and Maura, son in law Raymond, daughters in law Dee, Mairead and Suzi, grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening from 5pm. Funeral cortége to leave his home on Wednesday morning at 11am to arrive at St. Nicholas' Church, Grange for 11:30am funeral service. Burial afterwards in Derrygrath Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Brú Columbanus 'Home From Home'.

Pierce's Funeral Mass will be livestreamed with the link available here: https://www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan.

*************************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of Joan O’Donnell (nee Wall), Killaloan, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Joan (in her 93rd year) passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Sonas Melview Nursing Home, Clonmel on Sunday afternoon surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Edmond and her sister Kitty (Delany), she will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Ann (Leavy) and Eleanor (Wardlaw), sons Peter, John, Hugh and Brian, grandchildren John, Peter, Robert, Scott, Philip, Jack, Lucy, Jane, Isobel, Eliza, Abby, Ryan, Tom and Ben, sister Phyllis (Slattery), sons-in-law Sean and Ian, daughters-in-law Rosemary, Patricia, Margaret and Meredith, brothers-in-law Tony and Denis, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her son John’s home at Killaloan (Eircode E91 YN30) on Friday afternoon from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday to St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Kilsheelan and Kilcash Parish Facebook Page and the YouTube link https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5gr6Iibn02Q. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

***************************************************************************************************

May they all rest in peace.