Who will win the Tipperary Sports Achievement Award for October in Fethard?

The following sixteen nominations were received for the Butlers Bar Fethard Sports Achievement Award for October:

1. Patrician Presentation 1st Year Ladies Gaelic Football Team – Winners of a six-team football blitz which was held in Rockwell College.

2. Patrician Presentation 1st Year Girls Futsal Team – Acquitted themselves well at this new improvised sport which took place at Canon Hayes Center in Tipperary town and organised by the F.A.I.

3. Patrician Presentation 1st Year boys Futsal. Runners up in this new sport run by the F.A.I. The sport is based on Soccer but has very specific and different rules.

4. St. Rita’s Junior B Camogie Team – County champions by beating Lorragh in the final played in the Ragg.

5. St. Rita’s U16 B Camogie Team – County league winners beating Ballina in the final.

6. St. Ritas U14 B Camogie Team – County league winners beating Cashel King Cormacks in the final.

7. Jayden Setters Coffey – Galteemor kickboxing clubs Irish U8 champion at the Irish Championships held in Galway.

8. Dylan Costin – Silver kickboxing medal 70kg division at the Irish championships.

9. Tommy Delaney – Irish silver medallist at 80kg junior kickboxing championships.

10. Daniel Coffey – Junior Irish silver medallist at 70kg Junior kickboxing championships.

11. Caia Crowley – Irish silver medallist at 55kg junior kickboxing championships and will fight an Irish title fight in Derry on November 9.

12. Reiltin Kenny – Silver U10 medallist at Irish kickboxing championships and will also fight for an Irish Title in Derry on November 9.

13. Dylan Corbett – U10 bronze medallist at the Irish junior kickboxing championships held in Galway.

14. Hayley Farrell – Silver U10 medallist at the Irish junior kickboxing championships held in Galway.

15. Killian Setters – Silver U8 medallist at the Irish junior kickboxing championships held in Galway.

16. Hugh O’Connor – A horse bred by Hugh, ‘Langer Dan’, was a two-time winner recently in Ludlow and in Wetherby.

The winner will be announced at a special presentation function in Butler’s Bar on Friday night next, November 8, at Butlers Bar and all are welcome to come along.