South Tipperary team win Inter-Divisional Dominic Browne Trophy

Dominic Browne Cup Final

South Tipperary 3.9 West Tipperary 1.10

The South continued their form to capture the title they won so convincingly last year, a full panel performance marking it as a real success.

Goals either side of the break from Matthew Direen gave them a very healthy lead and was just reward for their dominance. His first half goal afforded them a six point half time lead. That came after a patient start with scores not easy to come by. Evidence of the quality of the South team could be seen on the list of scorers. They had four points before a West score. A Jack Bourke free got the ball rolling before Darragh Leanne, Adam O’Connell and Keelan Hartigan pointed. The West have a very good side and Oisin O’Donoghue hit most of their scores. They managed two points before the lead was extended thanks to that Matthew Direen goal.

In the second half a good West start frustratingly resulted with a wide from a score able free. The South had no such issues; from that kick out the ball was moved up field, Jack Bourke pointing and adding another moments later. Cian O’Brien was key to the West putting up a fight to the final whistle; he pointed before the South hit killer blows. Two goals, one each for Milo McNamara and wing back Shane Ryan gave them an 11-point lead. More players got to taste the action as the West hit scores thanks mostly to Oisin O’Donoghue and Cian O’Brien. Oisin hit a goal and watched as other chances were missed. Emmet Bonner was playing well but his point only put a good look on the scoreboard.

South Panel: Shane Ryan Ballingarry, Jamie O’Keeffe Clonmel Commercials, Jack Norris Kilsheelan, Cian McCarthy Moyle Rovers, Shane Ryan Ardfinnan, Michael O’Reilly Moyle Rovers, Billy Tierney Clonmel Commercials, Darragh Landers Clonmel Commercials, Keelan Hartigan Kilsheelan, Sam Rowan (captain) Mullinahone, Darragh Leanne Ballingarry, Liam Freaney Kilsheelan, Adam O’Connell Ballingarry, David Coyne Newcastle, Jack Bourke Grangemockler, Mark Neville Fethard, Milo McNamara Clonmel Commercials, Matthew Direen Mullinahone, Michael Connellan Clonmel Commercials, James Power Clonmel Commercials, Oisin Ryan Fethard, Cillian Fahey Clonmel Commercials, Finn Morrissey Mullinahone, Paudie Ryan Moyle Rovers. Mentors: Trevor Creed, Tommy Murphy, John Owens and Kevin Shelley.